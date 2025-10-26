"4 picks this week instead of 3": NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa playing with 'swollen eye' in Week 8 vs Browns

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 26, 2025 17:57 GMT
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was featured in the team’s injury report on Sunday ahead of the game with the Atlanta Falcons. Tagovailoa is leading the Dolphins’ offense against the Falcons, however.

The quarterback was added to the report with an illness and not listed as injured. It didn’t surprise many, therefore, when he suited up for the game with a swollen eye. However, it has triggered several reactions by fans online, especially on X.

Ghost Input wrote:

“Maybe 4 picks this week instead of 3.”
TB EGO also wrote:

“He has the worst people around him; someone needs to sit him down and get him to put his health first.”

Suriel opined:

“Bro, they need to go ahead and bench this man permanently, for his own good…”

Wade commented:

“It’s okay; he doesn’t look where he’s throwing anyway.”
A Collection of Cells also commented:

“What else can go wrong when a guy has a swelling eye?”

Trevenfr wrote:

“Lowkey feel bad for him. Horrible O-line and always getting f*cking killed.”

Behind Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ depth chart for this week are Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson. Ewers had taken over from Wilson as the backup to Tagovailoa in last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel refused to officially name either Ewers or Wilson as the No. 2 quarterback for the Dolphins. Instead, he is favoring a competitive approach where both quarterbacks try to earn the spot. He said:

“I’m looking to avoid a back and forth and would like to solidify that. But I think competition raises everyone… They will compete, and hopefully it will remain, but I’m not opposed to doing anything that’ll help us beat an opponent.”
Mike McDaniel restates confidence in Tua Tagovailoa

Despite the growing concerns about Tua Tagovailoa, who failed to throw a touchdown last week, McDaniel insists he’s sticking with him. He said:

“I think there’s zero uncertainty in Tua in my belief in him. I think we’re both eager to do better at our jobs, and we’re both trusting in each other to respond to do what’s necessary for the team to do better.”

The Dolphins will be looking to register their second win of this campaign against the Falcons, who are 3-3 going into Sunday’s game. The Falcons are without quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is out with a knee injury. In his place, Kirk Cousins started for the Falcons.

