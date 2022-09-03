40 best Joe Burrow-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2022

Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, is one of the front-runners in this year's fantasy football draughts. The 2022 preseason games for all NFL clubs are over, and now it's time for the real thing: the competition.
On September 8, the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will play at their home stadium to open the regular season.
Fantasy football managers have a limited amount of time to select their winning team. We are here to assist if you intend to acquire the Bengals quarterback this season.
We'll provide you with a list of clever and original fantasy football team names that will set your squad apart from the competition. These names are inspired by the individual.
Here are some Burrow-inspired fantasy football team names-
- JoeboCop
- Joe Dirty
- Joe-Hio
- Joe’Marr and the Chase
- The Joe Throwgan Experience
- Jobots
- The Jobotic Knee
- Indiana Joes
- G.I. Joe Burrow
- Yo, Joe Burrow!
- The Burrowers Afield
- Burronly the Lonely
- Bur-Rowing Machine
- FantasyJoes
- President Joe
- Joe Mama
- Bengal Burrow
- Joe Burrow, Tiger King
- MarlBurrow Smokes
- MarlBurrow Man
- Burrowing Down
- Brother, Can I Burrow a Dime
- Burrowed Time
- Burrow Row Row Your Boat
- Dead and Burrowed
- You the Heis-man, Joe
- Joever-the-Rhine
- Joemosexuals
- The Joek’s On You
- The More You Joe
- Smokin’ Joe
- Geaux Jeaux
- The Joely Trinity
- Joevid-19
- Burrowed Alive
- Burrows Before Hoes
- My Burrow is Thorough
- Joe Six-Pack
- Can I Burrow a Feeling?
Where to draft Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow in fantasy football 2022?
Burrow started his career in 2020 with the Cincinnati Bengals, but in mid-season, he was injured with a torn ACL and was ruled out of the season. Last year, he was on a mission to be the best and pleased everyone with his ground-breaking performances.
Out of the 520 attempted passes, he has completed 366 and has the highest pass completion percentage of 70% in the league. Burrow took his side to the Super Bowl last season, and the Bengals are among the top contenders to win the championship in 2022.
Burrow's performance will only enhance this year as the Bengals have a strong offensive lineup this season. Based on his ADP of 46.43, he is ranked sixth among the quarterbacks. Overall, Burrow should definitely be on your roster and ideally, you should draft him in the fourth round.