40 best Joe Burrow-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2022

Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, is one of the front-runners in this year's fantasy football draughts. The 2022 preseason games for all NFL clubs are over, and now it's time for the real thing: the competition.

On September 8, the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will play at their home stadium to open the regular season.

Fantasy football managers have a limited amount of time to select their winning team. We are here to assist if you intend to acquire the Bengals quarterback this season.

We'll provide you with a list of clever and original fantasy football team names that will set your squad apart from the competition. These names are inspired by the individual.

Here are some Burrow-inspired fantasy football team names-

JoeboCop

Joe Dirty

Joe-Hio

Joe’Marr and the Chase

The Joe Throwgan Experience

Jobots

The Jobotic Knee

Indiana Joes

G.I. Joe Burrow

Yo, Joe Burrow!

The Burrowers Afield

Burronly the Lonely

Bur-Rowing Machine

FantasyJoes

President Joe

Joe Mama

Bengal Burrow

Joe Burrow, Tiger King

MarlBurrow Smokes

MarlBurrow Man

Burrowing Down

Brother, Can I Burrow a Dime

Burrowed Time

Burrow Row Row Your Boat

Dead and Burrowed

You the Heis-man, Joe

Joever-the-Rhine

Joemosexuals

The Joek’s On You

The More You Joe

Smokin’ Joe

Geaux Jeaux

The Joely Trinity

Joevid-19

Burrowed Alive

Burrows Before Hoes

My Burrow is Thorough

Joe Six-Pack

Can I Burrow a Feeling?

Where to draft Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow in fantasy football 2022?

Burrow started his career in 2020 with the Cincinnati Bengals, but in mid-season, he was injured with a torn ACL and was ruled out of the season. Last year, he was on a mission to be the best and pleased everyone with his ground-breaking performances.

Out of the 520 attempted passes, he has completed 366 and has the highest pass completion percentage of 70% in the league. Burrow took his side to the Super Bowl last season, and the Bengals are among the top contenders to win the championship in 2022.

Burrow's performance will only enhance this year as the Bengals have a strong offensive lineup this season. Based on his ADP of 46.43, he is ranked sixth among the quarterbacks. Overall, Burrow should definitely be on your roster and ideally, you should draft him in the fourth round.

