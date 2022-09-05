40 Best Nick Chubb-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

One of the best running backs you should look out for this fantasy football season is Nick Chubb. He is an amazing talent and will be a great draft choice. He is expected to score a lot of points in fantasy football this season. Millions of people play fantasy football every year and are delighted that the NFL season is here.
If you have drafted Chubb into your team and are looking for a clever team name inspired by him, then you are in the right place. We present you with the 40 best Nick Chubb-inspired fantasy football names to try out in 2022.
Here are the names
- What’s Chubb, Doc?
- Chupa-Chubbs
- Chubb With People
- Chubb-Zero
- Chubbtown, USA
- Chubbsolutely
- Chubby Hubby
- Hot Chubb Time Machine
- Chubbsetting
- The Nick Chubb of Time
- The Nicky Shuffle
- Chubb a Creek Without a Paddle
- Chubb and At ‘Em
- Chubb and Running
- Fight Chubb
- It’s Chubbout Time
- The Indian in the Chubbard
- Chubb Your Nose With a Rubber Hose
- Chubb Checker
- Darling Nick
- Chubb in the Air
- Chubba-Lubba-Dub-Dub
- Full Chubb
- Chubby Hunters
- PornChubb
- Chubb One Out
- Smoking the Nicky-Icky
- Chubbly Ducklings
- Chubbmarines
- Chubb Chasers
- In the Nick of Time
- Nick at Nite
- Big Nick Energy
- Nick the Quick
- Nasty Nick
- Morning Chubb
- Old Saint Nick
Where to draft Nick Chubb in fantasy football 2022?
The Cleveland Browns drafted Chubb as the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Chubb has performed consistently well in his four seasons with the Browns. He has rushed for 1,000+ yards in the last three seasons and 996 in his rookie campaign.
Chubb is the spearhead of the Browns' fantastic rushing game. However, he lacks in receiving numbers. In his career, he has recorded 751 receiving yards, but only three receiving touchdowns. This might be why his average draft position is 19.79, which ranks him behind several notable running backs. These include Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, Najee Harris and Joe Mixon.
Overall, Chubb is a safe choice and he can bring earn you some big points in the upcoming season. If he's still available, it would be sensible to draft him early in the second round.