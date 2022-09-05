40 Best Nick Chubb-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

One of the best running backs you should look out for this fantasy football season is Nick Chubb. He is an amazing talent and will be a great draft choice. He is expected to score a lot of points in fantasy football this season. Millions of people play fantasy football every year and are delighted that the NFL season is here.

If you have drafted Chubb into your team and are looking for a clever team name inspired by him, then you are in the right place. We present you with the 40 best Nick Chubb-inspired fantasy football names to try out in 2022.

Here are the names

What’s Chubb, Doc?

Chupa-Chubbs

Chubb With People

Chubb-Zero

Chubbtown, USA

Chubbsolutely

Chubby Hubby

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Chubbsetting

The Nick Chubb of Time

The Nicky Shuffle

Chubb a Creek Without a Paddle

Chubb and At ‘Em

Chubb and Running

Fight Chubb

It’s Chubbout Time

The Indian in the Chubbard

Chubb Your Nose With a Rubber Hose

Chubb Checker

Darling Nick

Chubb in the Air

Chubba-Lubba-Dub-Dub

Full Chubb

Chubby Hunters

PornChubb

Chubb One Out

Smoking the Nicky-Icky

Chubbly Ducklings

Chubbmarines

Chubb Chasers

In the Nick of Time

Nick at Nite

Big Nick Energy

Nick the Quick

Nasty Nick

Morning Chubb

Old Saint Nick

Where to draft Nick Chubb in fantasy football 2022?

The Cleveland Browns drafted Chubb as the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Chubb has performed consistently well in his four seasons with the Browns. He has rushed for 1,000+ yards in the last three seasons and 996 in his rookie campaign.

Chubb is the spearhead of the Browns' fantastic rushing game. However, he lacks in receiving numbers. In his career, he has recorded 751 receiving yards, but only three receiving touchdowns. This might be why his average draft position is 19.79, which ranks him behind several notable running backs. These include Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, Najee Harris and Joe Mixon.

Overall, Chubb is a safe choice and he can bring earn you some big points in the upcoming season. If he's still available, it would be sensible to draft him early in the second round.

Edited by John Maxwell