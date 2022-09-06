40 Best San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names to try out in 2022 

A huge number of San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names have been making the rounds on social media ahead of the 2022 NFL season. If you're eager to create your team name around the 49ers, you're in the right place.
The 49ers finished third in the NFC West last season. However, they lost the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, cutting their run to glory. Kyle Shanahan's team will be hoping to push for Super Bowl contention this season.
We have listed the top 40 San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names. Feel free to choose any of them before you rake in those fantasy points.
San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names to use this campaign
These are some of the best San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names to try this season:
- San Frantasy Football
- 4th and 9ers
- Shanahanigans
- The Streets of San Francisco
- Gold Rush
- 49 Seconds From Being A Champ
- Jerry Rice-A-Roni
- Wine Her, Dine Her, 49er
- Name Your Davis-Price
- You’re Not the Bosa Me
- Ain't Nothin' But a Jimmy G Thing
- Jimmy QB
- Jimmy G's Dating Service
- Garoppolypse Now
- Great Garoppolo
- The Garoppolos Islands
- Jimmy Knee-ds To Stay Healthy
- Sir Lancelot
- 50 Shades of Trey
- FreeLancer
- Gould Rush
- Too Gould To Be True
- Sunday Sermon
- Dee's Nuts
- Kroft Macaroni & Cheese
- Shanahan Jobs
- San Francdisco 49ers
- Say Hello to My Kittle Friend
- Kittle Big Town
- Kittle-Kat
- Kittle Corn
- Kittles…Taste the End Zone
- Kittles…Taste the Rainbow
- 49 Problems
- The 49vengers
- Love In San Francisco
- El Garopollo Loco
- Kittle League
- Kittle Caboodle
- Pretty Kittle Liars
How will the San Francisco 49ers fare this season?
The 49ers didn't make major improvements to their roster during the offseason. In fact, Laken Tomlinson, D.J. Jones and K'Waun Williams were among the few key players that left the team in free agency.
Nevertheless, they have two superstar quarterbacks who can propel them to success. It's hard to pick between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo as the team's starting quarterback. Last season, Garoppolo was slightly more efficient for the 49ers. His passer rating was 98.7 while Lance's was 97.3.
It's hard to predict whether the 49ers will be strong for the Super Bowl this season. If they are to stand any chance, Garoppolo and Lance have many challenging tasks ahead of them.