40 Best San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names to try out in 2022 

A huge number of San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names have been making the rounds on social media ahead of the 2022 NFL season. If you're eager to create your team name around the 49ers, you're in the right place.

The 49ers finished third in the NFC West last season. However, they lost the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, cutting their run to glory. Kyle Shanahan's team will be hoping to push for Super Bowl contention this season.

We have listed the top 40 San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names. Feel free to choose any of them before you rake in those fantasy points.

San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names to use this campaign

These are some of the best San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names to try this season:

Interesting fantasy team names around Jimmy Garoppolo

San Frantasy Football

4th and 9ers

Shanahanigans

The Streets of San Francisco

Gold Rush

49 Seconds From Being A Champ

Jerry Rice-A-Roni

Wine Her, Dine Her, 49er

Name Your Davis-Price

You’re Not the Bosa Me

Ain't Nothin' But a Jimmy G Thing

Jimmy QB

Jimmy G's Dating Service

Garoppolypse Now

Great Garoppolo

The Garoppolos Islands

Jimmy Knee-ds To Stay Healthy

Sir Lancelot

50 Shades of Trey

FreeLancer

Gould Rush

Too Gould To Be True

Sunday Sermon

Dee's Nuts

Kroft Macaroni & Cheese

Shanahan Jobs

San Francdisco 49ers

Say Hello to My Kittle Friend

Kittle Big Town

Kittle-Kat

Kittle Corn

Kittles…Taste the End Zone

Kittles…Taste the Rainbow

49 Problems

The 49vengers

Love In San Francisco

El Garopollo Loco

Kittle League

Kittle Caboodle

Pretty Kittle Liars

How will the San Francisco 49ers fare this season?

The 49ers didn't make major improvements to their roster during the offseason. In fact, Laken Tomlinson, D.J. Jones and K'Waun Williams were among the few key players that left the team in free agency.

Nevertheless, they have two superstar quarterbacks who can propel them to success. It's hard to pick between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo as the team's starting quarterback. Last season, Garoppolo was slightly more efficient for the 49ers. His passer rating was 98.7 while Lance's was 97.3.

It's hard to predict whether the 49ers will be strong for the Super Bowl this season. If they are to stand any chance, Garoppolo and Lance have many challenging tasks ahead of them.

