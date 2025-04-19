"41YO guy looking at Pacific Ocean": Rich Eisen makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers' situation with Steelers

Rich Eisen believes Aaron Rodgers' indecision about joining the Pittsburgh Steelers stems from genuine personal reflection rather than calculated theatrics.

Eisen is the host of "The Rich Eisen Show." Rodgers is a former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback currently weighing his options in free agency. This situation has kept the Steelers organization in limbo heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

Eisen shared his take on Rodgers' situation during Monday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show." This is just two days after Rodgers broke his silence regarding his free agency on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Rodgers has a LeBron way about him, and by that I also mean fans always view what he's saying as performative," Eisen said. "Watching what happened yesterday, I didn't feel that it was performative at all. He legitimately is now a 41-year-old guy looking at the Pacific Ocean with a lot of stuff going on and isn't ready to tell the Steelers one thing or another and willing to risk no longer playing football with a team that has a playoff chance, let alone maybe a Super Bowl chance." (3:38)

Eisen's comments come after weeks of speculation about Rodgers' future. The quarterback remains unsigned less than one week before the 2025 NFL draft, despite reports connecting him to the Steelers since March. He visited their facility and had a throwing session with newly acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Aaron Rodgers explains his approach to free agency

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Eisen also said he believes the door will remain open for Aaron Rodgers to join Pittsburgh even after the draft.

"That's what I got, and that if the Steelers go through the draft and still need him, then they haven't lost his number," Eisen said on his show.

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, Rodgers explained his deliberate approach to free agency.

"From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made ... and people in my inner circle battling difficult stuff. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing," Rodgers said.

The quarterback also emphasized that money wasn't driving his decision.

While Eisen sees Rodgers' indecision as authentic, others have taken a more critical view. On Thursday, USA Today published an article arguing that Rodgers "seems to enjoy holding the NFL hostage" and asked whether his appearance on McAfee's show should give the Steelers pause.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II expressed optimism about signing Rodgers earlier this month. During the NFL League Meetings in Florida on Apr. 1, Rooney said he keeps "hearing" that Rodgers is "headed in our direction" and that the team has received "positive sort of signals about it.

Rooney also indicated patience with Rodgers' timeline, saying he was content waiting "not forever, but a little while longer" for the quarterback's decision.

