$44,000,000 WR holding off Jets deal to explore Steelers opportunity with Aaron Rodgers: Report

Aaron Rodgers' departure from the New York Jets could have a domino effect on one of their high-priced receivers. In a column written on Sunday, ESPN reporter Rich Cimini said that Allen Lazard could follow the former Jets quarterback to a new destination.
What that destination will remain to be seen, but all signs indicate it’ll be the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets in 2023.
Rodgers is being linked as the new starting quarterback in Pittsburgh, with the club letting Pro Bowler Russell Wilson walk during the offseason and joining the New York Giants.
Last season, Lazard put up 530 yards receiving on 37 receptions, averaging a career-high 14.3 yards per catch. In his first season in New York with Rodgers out injured, Lazard put up 311 receiving yards on 23 catches, the second-lowest totals in both categories for his career.
Lazard has always played on the same team as Rodgers since joining the Green Bay Packers in 2018. Both players brought out the best in one another when they were together.
In 2020, Rodgers had a career-high completion percentage of 70.7 and a career-high for touchdown passes at 48, winning his third MVP. That same season, Lazard had a career-high receiving yards average of 17.7 yards per catch.
In the following campaign, Rodgers led the league with a 111.9 passer rating, while Lazard put up 788 yards through the air, which was the best of his NFL career.
Allen Lazard could remain a Jet if some conditions are met
Rodgers won’t be back with the Jets, but there is a possibility that Lazard will remain with the club next season.
If he wants to stay, though, he’ll have to make changes to his contract and likely be willing to take a pay cut. Lazard’s $11 million this upcoming season is not guaranteed, and Jets general manager Darren Mougey has said they are “working through” a potential restructuring.
That could mean his wages are reduced to around $2.75 million, the same annual salary that Josh Reynolds is making after signing a one-year deal in March.
If they decide to bring Lazard back next season, the Jets, for now, would take a cap hit of over $13 million, should they continue to honor his current contract. Lazard was the third player on the Jets in terms of receiving yards behind Davante Adams (854) and Garrett Wilson (1,104).
