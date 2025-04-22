49ers' $500,000,000 owner Jed York drops 1-word reaction on Leeds United gets promoted to Premier League after 6-0 win

49ers owner Jed York reacted to Leeds United getting promoted to the Premier League. Leeds United has recently won their game against Stoke City by 6-0, which helped them get promoted.

Jed York was highly elated with the news, and he shared his excitement by sharing a spot on his social media handle. On Monday, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, York reshared a post of Leeds United along with a one-word caption which says:

"Yessssssss!!!!!!!!!!"

Jed York, who has a net worth of $500 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), is a renowned businessman. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the San Francisco 49ers. His family owns around 97 percent of the NFL team, per NBC Sports.

Notably, Leeds United is also owned by the 49ers Enterprises, and as they promoted, York was quick to react to the news.

49ers CEO Jed York's family could sell stake in the NFL team

Jed York's family holds the majority of the stake in the 49ers. However, they are reportedly seeking to sell a few percent of their stake in the team. Per NBC Sports, they could sell a ten percent or more stake of the NFL team.

Jed York opened up about the stake while addressing the media at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach earlier this month.

"It’s one of those things where if there’s an opportunity that makes sense, we would always explore that,” York said (as quoted by NBC Sports). “But I’m not sure what we’re going to end up doing. And if we do, we’d try to find the right people that would help bolster everything that we’re doing in and around the team, on the field, off the field, and just make sure we had good partners that were with us.”

He further talked about his family's involvement in the team, acknowledging that it's a "family assets allocation decision."

"It’s more of a family conversation,” York said. “My family owns 97 percent of the 49ers. It’s a big asset, and you have different family members that have different things they want to do in the team, around the team, outside the team. And it’s a family asset allocation decision.”

The San Francisco 49ers is one of the most successful NFL teams. They have won the Super Bowl Championship five times over the years. Currently, Denise DeBartolo York and Jed York are the co-chairpersons of the team, while Jed also serves as the CEO.

