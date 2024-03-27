49ers CEO hints at Brock Purdy's potential record-breaking contract

Brock Purdy has been on an incredible run in his two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers so far. After infamously earning the title of "Mr. Irrelevant" for being the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, he is now one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Purdy has helped the team make it two conference championship games and a Super Bowl in just two years.

What makes Purdy even more beneficial to the 49ers' success, in addition to his play on the football field, is his current contract situation. Being such a late pick in the draft means that he will only count for just over $1 million against the salary cap. Rookie contracts include a predetermined pay scale, which has been a luxury in San Francisco.

49ers CEO Jed York recently discussed this situation in a press conference during the NFL's Annual League Meetings. He acknowledged the benefits of having his quarterback on such a favorable contract, but recognized that he doesn't believe that will last for long.

York explained:

"It's a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league ... It's what the market is, Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before. I don't know how many players are making over $40 million as a quarterback right now.

"To me, the quarterback is the most important position, not just in football, but all of sports, and those guys should be paid a lot of money."

To answer York's question, 12 quarterbacks are currently making more than $40 million in AAV, with four of them making at least $50 million. He is apparently anticipating Brock Purdy to join this list, possibly next year when he is first eligible to receive a contract extension.

Can Brock Purdy reach top 5 highest earning QBs in NFL?

Brock Purdy

According to Jed York himself, the San Francisco 49ers are apparently planning to include Brock Purdy on the growing list of quarterbacks that make more than $40 million in AAV. If he is to become one of the top five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, he will likely need to sign a contract worth at least $50 million in AAV. York didn't rule that out and even suggested anticipating it.

Here is where the top five currently stand ahead of the 2024 NFL season:

Joe Burrow - $55 million Justin Herbert - $52.5 million Lamar Jackson - $52 million Jalen Hurts - $51 million Kyler Murray - $46.1 million