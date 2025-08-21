"49ers are cooked this year" - NFL fans react as Chiefs trade Skyy Moore to Kyle Shanahan's injury-ravaged team amid mounting WR crisis

Fourth-year wide receiver Skyy Moore will continue his NFL adventure away from the Kansas City Chiefs following a trade sending him to San Francisco. The Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.The former Western Michigan standout has struggled to make an impact at Kansas, with inconsistent performances further hampered by injuries. His trade to the 49ers is generating reactions among fans, particularly on X.HotTakes wrote:“The 49ers are cooked this year.”HotTakes @hottakes_appLINK@AdamSchefter The 49ers are cooked this yearDJ Jazzy also wrote:“Kyle Shanahan must be that girl that thinks she can change the guy with all of the bad habits.”DJ Jazzy Juris Doctor 2.0 @ChiefsfanCHI23LINK@AdamSchefter Kyle Shanahan must be that girl that thinks she can change the guy with all of the bad habits.TB EGO commented:“Hopefully a fresh start will do him good. Unless you’re a criminal, that fandom will tear you to shreds for their QBs inept play.”Ryley Guatney also commented:“As a Chiefs fan… Thank you so much for taking him off our hands. He is the epitome of what you never want in a receiver. No idea how he made it this long.”Nkunda Amahoro wrote:“49ers just pulled a power move! Injury crisis? No problem - Skyy Moore is landing in San Francisco to light up the offense. Get ready, Niners Nation… the sky’s the limit!”Ambsace commented:“The fact that they got anything at all for Moore is a plus; he’s arguably the worst draft pick of the Veach era.”Skyy Moore’s Chiefs career in a nutshellSkyy Moore served as a backup in the Chiefs’ receiving corps as a rookie, but in his second season, he earned a larger role and made eight starts in the 2023 campaign. He struggled in Kansas’ offense, failing to become a consistent target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.His contribution became even more limited the following season, with a core muscle injury sidelining him for most of the season. He appeared in just six games in 2024, with his last reception coming in December 2023.With a move to San Francisco, Moore’s NFL career is getting a new lease of life. The wideout will be an important depth player for a 49ers team struggling with a series of injuries among its receiving corps.The 49ers will be missing Brandon Aiyuk, who is recovering from a knee injury, going into the first few weeks of the season. Other names out with injuries in the 49ers' receivers room include Juan Jennings, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins.