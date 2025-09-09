  • home icon
  • NFL
  "49ers are cursed": NFL fans react to Brock Purdy and George Kittle's concerning injury updates after Week 1 game vs. Seahawks

"49ers are cursed": NFL fans react to Brock Purdy and George Kittle's concerning injury updates after Week 1 game vs. Seahawks

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 09, 2025 02:18 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 17-13 victory during their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. However, this win came at a heavy cost for Kyle Shanahan's team. Starting quarterback Brock Purdy and veteran tight end George Kittle both suffered injuries at Lumen Field, raising questions about their availability for Week 2.

On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an update on Purdy's injury. As per his tweet on X, the quarterback injured his left shoulder and toe during their showdown against the Seahawks. Thus, there is an air of uncertainty about his chances of making an appearance in Week 2.

"Brock Purdy has a left shoulder and toe injury that make him uncertain for Sunday's game in New Orleans. Kyle Shanahan said the team will see how the practice week goes. If Purdy cannot play, 49ers backup Mac Jones would be in line to start," Schefter tweeted.
Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Purdy and George Kittle's injury concerns.

Against the Seahawks, Brock Purdy completed 26 of the 35 passes he attempted for 277 yards and two passing touchdowns. The 49ers were trailing 13-10 in the fourth quarter. However, with just over a minute left in the game, the quarterback found tight end Jake Tonges with a four-yard passing touchdown to seal the win for his team.

Last season, the 49ers dealt with injury concerns to several of their key players. This resulted in them finishing fourth in the NFC West with a 6-11 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs a year after appearing in the Super Bowl. Purdy recorded 3,864 yards and 20 TDs passing for his team.

In May, he signed a five-year extension worth $265 million. If the quarterback is unavailable for Week 2, then the team will have to put its faith in Mac Jones to lead the offense.

How long will 49ers TE George Kittle be out?

George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of their season opener against the Seahawks. He did not make a return to the field later on, raising concerns about the severity of his situation.

According to the update provided by Kyle Shanahan, Kittle will be unavailable for a few weeks as he recovers from his injury.

Apart from him, Shanahan's team has Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges, and Brayden Willis on the TE depth chart.

The 49ers take on the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 14 at Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.

