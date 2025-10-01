49ers DC Robert Saleh breaks silence on scuffle with Liam Coen after 26-21 loss to Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh breaks the silence surrounding the heated argument that took place between him and Jaguars coach Liam Coen after Sunday's game. Kyle Shanahan's team ended up suffering a 21-26 loss at home.The argument was triggered when Robert Saleh accused Coen and his team of alleged sign-stealing before the game. This resulted in the Jaguars' coach shouting at the 49ers' DC to keep his name out of his mouth. Saleh also responded with some harsh words of his own.In the post-game press conference, Saleh came forward to address the situation and clear any kind of misunderstanding.&quot;It's all good,&quot; Saleh said. &quot;Whatever happened on Sunday doesn't change how I feel. In my heart, I genuinely was trying to give a compliment. I own the fact that I probably used the wrong choice of words. However, you want to word it. I mean, they're really, really good at putting their players in position to be successful.&quot;&quot;As coaches, we're always chasing leverage. They're trying to have winning leverage. We're trying to take leverage. They're trying to have winning leverage. We're trying to take the leverage away and everyone in the league is trying to find every avenue they can. As coach watching their tape, I recognize the amount of hours that must be spent to be able to build formations and define every little indicator they can give to their players a chance to be in a successful position.&quot;&quot;That's exhausting and every team does it. Some do it better than others and that was my way of acknowledging that these guys are really, really good at it.&quot;Robert Saleh also praised Liam Coen for his journey so far this year with the Jaguars. In his debut campaign as the head coach, he has put up a 3-1 record following this victory against the 49ers.49ers HC Kyle Shanahan shares his thoughts on post-game argument between Robert Saleh and Liam CoenIn the post-game press conference, the 49ers head coach was questioned about the heated argument that occurred between Robert Saleh and Liam Coen on Sunday.According to Kyle Shanahan, he did not witness the clash between the two coaches. However, he did share a piece of advice for Coen.&quot;No, tried to get it cleared up,&quot; Shanahan said. &quot;I didn't see what happened so I'm not sure. Dont think he (Liam Coen) should be so sensitive about it. But it is what it is.&quot;Shanahan and his team next take on the Rams on Oct. 2 at SoFi Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video and NFL+ at 8:15 pm ET.