"Talent around him isn’t good": Brian Baldinger blames Kyle Shanahan's 49ers for Brock Purdy's struggles in 2025 NFL season

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger has faulted the quality of Brock Purdy’s teammates for his poor playing form. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback threw for two interceptions on Sunday as the team lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ad

He also conceded a fumble after getting hit by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arik Armstead as the game neared its end. While featuring on “The Morning Roast” on Tuesday morning, Baldinger dissected the 49ers’ team, addressing the turnover rate with Purdy as quarterback. He said:

“Well, I mean, so many of those turnovers now over the last two years, 20 games, these 21 games is, you know, just the talent around him isn’t as good, you know. And every quarterback is only as good as the talent around him.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Yac 🗣 @Coach_Yac Brian Baldinger on Brock Purdy’s high number of turnovers since the start of 2024: “So many of those turnovers now over the last two years, is just the talent around him isn’t as good, and every quarterback is only as good as the talent around him.” via: @MorningRoast957 |

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His turnovers notwithstanding, Brock Purdy completed 22 of 38 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns as the 49ers lost to Jacksonville. It was the quarterback’s first game in weeks after leading the team to a 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Purdy went 26 of 35 for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions to gift the 49ers a win in the season opener. He would miss the next two games against the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals after suffering from turf toe.

Ad

In Purdy’s absence, backup quarterback Mac Jones stepped up, leading the 49ers to two straight victories against the Saints and the Cardinals. The 27-year-old threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns at New Orleans. Against the Cardinals, he completed 27 of 41 throws for 284 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Brock Purdy doubtful for Thursday night

As the 49ers prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Brock Purdy’s availability has been thrown into doubt again. The quarterback did not participate in practice on Monday, as the 49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan hinted that he is “sore and hurting.” He said:

Ad

“Hopefully we’ll find out more later today, but any time guys are sore and hurting on a Monday, you usually don’t stress too much about it. But anytime you have a Thursday game, it’s a totally different element. So I’m concerned with anybody who’s not totally healthy at this moment.”

The 49ers General Manager John Lynch also said on Tuesday that Purdy is “listed as questionable.” It will fall on Jones to fill in for Purdy again on Thursday if the latter is not cleared to play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension