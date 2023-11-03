San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead has discussed the NFL pay scale in the past. He has even revealed the state and federal taxes on a typical NFL game check to show fans how much NFL players typically make after deductions.

On Friday morning, sports reporter Darren Rovell posted a photo of Arik Armstead's latest pay stub from his game check. He captioned the photo by sharing that the defensive end's gross pay is $393,055 per game and then 49.3% is then lost to taxes. He is then left with $194,085.25 for his pay per game.

In previous videos where he discussed his finances, Armstead clarified that he wasn't trying to brag about his pay. However, many NFL fans still believe he is taking that route by showing his pay stub.

Fans were quick to note that California's state tax is the reason behind the big loss to his pay. The majority of fans were also not concerned about Armstead's pay.

They also noted the San Francisco 49ers' defensive end is still making a lucrative amount of pay compared to most Americans.

Below are some of the comments on X about Arik Armstead's pay stub.

Arik Armstead's salary in 2023

Arik Armstead was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 17th overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Duck standout has made his presence known in the 49ers defense.

In March 2020, the player signed a five-year contract extension worth $85 million which includes $48.5 million in guaranteed money.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Armstead restructured his contract, turning most of his base pay into a signing bonus. Which is seen on his pay stub as the second amount of income on his check.

Armstead will make $1,165,000 million in base pay in 2023. He will also earn the $3.5 million signing bonus and the $352,000 roster bonus, which is broken down into each game check.

In 2024, Armstead will make $17,410,000 along with another $3.5 million signing bonus, unless the 49ers choose to restructure his contract again.