Devin Haney might have lost a fight to Ryan Garcia but he is not backing down in a feud with Deebo Samuel. The 49ers player was commenting about Devin Haney's loss to Ryan Garcia, which came as a shock to many. But not to the wide receiver who succinctly summarized what had happened, telling the world that the loser was outfought. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Either way he got outboxed"

Devin Haney, however, did not take that lying down and shot back at him saying,

"N*ggas like u can’t fight a lick. A n*gga would real life punch on you in real life"

This was not the end of the feud, however, as Deebo Samuel then posted a GIF of Ryan Garcia landing the knockout blow on Devin Haney, with a couple of zipped lips emojis.

Fans remind Deebo Samuel of his own Super Bowl defeat after commenting on Devin Haney's loss to Ryan Garcia

Deebo Samuel was barracked by fans for continuing the feud on social media and claiming Devin Haney was outboxed by Ryan Garcia when he himself was on the losing side against the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl. During the match, he had three catches for 33 yards. Some sample responses are given below.

"You got out played in the SuperBowl"

"I guess you both fell apart on big stage"

"Shouldn’t u worry about not leaving ur team hanging EVERY SINGLE playoffs ? Boy made of GLASS talking about fighting"

There was some support as well from others who said that the San Francisco offensive playmaker was just spitting facts. Here are some of those reactions too.

"My kinda pettiness"

"U would whoop him deebo"

Perhaps the most notable response came from Darius Slay, the Eagles cornerback. He simply wrote "Bra" with multiple crying-laughing emojis. Deebo Samuel replied to that saying that Devin Haney is just 130 lbs. The wide receiver also pointed out that he did not have any beef with Ryan Garcia's vanquished opponent; rather he was just making a statement based on what he saw. He wrote,

"He 130. Ain’t no bro had beef bout me stating he got whoop. Ain’t got beef just stating facts and people call it beef twin"

This whole thing could yet run back and forth. In the meantime, this whole point could be moot if Ryan Garcia, who was above the 140 lbs cutoff for the weight category during the weigh-in, is found to have taken any performance-enhancement drugs.