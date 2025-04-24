49ers draft rumors: Albert Breer floats speculations of Kyle Shanahan selecting 6'4", 219-pound star WR

A surprise name surfaced in Albert Breer’s latest mock draft for the San Francisco 49ers. Breer suggested that Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan could fit the bill if coach Kyle Shanahan wants a “curveball” at pick No. 11 on NFL draft night in Wisconsin.

“If there’s a curveball coming here, keep an eye on McMillan, whose old coach, Jedd Fisch, is a Mike Shanahan disciple,” Breer wrote.

For context, San Francisco’s offense thrives on play-action, Y-crossing routes and physical receivers who win contested catches. At 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, McMillan checks those boxes. In three seasons at Arizona, he recorded 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns, eclipsing the school’s all-time receiving yardage mark.

Last fall, he caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight scores, averaging 15.7 yards per catch in 12 games. He paced the Big 12 with 109.9 receiving yards per game, earning first-team All-American honors.

Per PFF, his contested-catch rate over the past two seasons sat in the 86th percentile, while he forced the third-most missed tackles among FBS receivers, highlighting his YAC prowess.

McMillan skipped the 40-yard dash at the Combine, then posted conflicting hand-timed marks at his pro day, fueling questions about his pure speed. Still, scouts rave about his burst off the line, body control and route-running, dubbing him a “vacuum receiver” who tracks balls in tight windows.

Why NFL draft prospect Tetairoa McMillan fits Kyle Shanahan’s scheme

With the 11th overall pick, earned after last season’s Super Bowl LVIII run, the 49ers need perimeter playmakers. After trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and with Brandon Aiyuk under contract through 2026, the 49ers must inject size on the outside.

McMillan would give running back Christian McCaffrey a big-bodied complement and provide Shanahan a reliable back-shoulder target on critical downs.

Critics point to McMillan’s workout inconsistencies and occasional effort lapses. Still, supporters highlight his program-record 304 receiving yards in Arizona’s 2024 opener and his steady improvement throughout the season as proof of his competitiveness and coachability.

As the 2025 NFL draft night approaches, Shanahan has a big choice to make. Lean into a receiver already steeped in his coaching lineage or pursue a more conventional Day 2 target.

For a franchise built on scheming advantages, McMillan’s blend of size, contested-catch prowess and direct connection to Shanahan’s offensive tree could make him the draft’s most intriguing dark-horse at No. 11.

