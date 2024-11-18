The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) have been incredibly disappointing in the 2024 season. Their supposed continued pursuit of a fifth Super Bowl title was derailed by injuries, especially to star rusher Christian McCaffrey and poor play. They have had their fair share of embarrassing losses, but none may sting more than what happened on Sunday in the 17-20 Seattle Seahawks loss.

As time ran out, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith rushed 13 yards to the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown. It would prove the game-winner, as the 49ers' last-ditch attempt ended in a fumble by Colton McKivitz that Derick Hall recovered.

There was much anger towards head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game:

There was an array of reactions to the game:

"Kyle Shanahan MUST GO!" one opined.

"Kyle Shanahan is trash!!" another said.

"Season may be over," another lamented.

The result leaves both teams and the Los Angeles Rams (who won at the New England Patriots earlier in the day) at 5-5. The Arizona Cardinals, who are on their bye week, currently lead their division at 6-4.

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers players react to 17-20 loss vs. Seahawks

After the game, Shanahan was beside himself, struggling to comprehend how his team could defensively collapse against a supposedly inferior team. Speaking to the press, he said:

“I'm just extremely disappointed that we had a chance to put it away multiple times… We let them hang around. When you let people hang around, that's what happens. You gotta finish it there at the end. I was disappointed because I thought the offense had every chance to do that. And we didn’t get it done there.”

Key players also had the opportunity to speak up, including quarterback Brock Purdy, who said:

“It was just one of those games where you just couldn't hurt yourself, and I feel like we just had some mishaps with penalties, opportunities to move the ball.”

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey said:

“Definitely a tough loss, but just like any week, (we) gotta correct the mistakes (and) get back to it. And we got a big one this week.”

The 49ers and Seahawks will face the Green Bay Packers and Cardinals next week.

