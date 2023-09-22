On Thursday, September 21, the San Francisco 49ers took on the New York Giants and won 30-12, improving to 3-0 for the 2023 season.

Brock Purdy was once again dominant, throwing for 310 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie kicker Jake Moody had three field goals in the rout. For the defense, Javon Hargrave sacked Daniel Jones on a 2-pt attempt, while Talanoa Hufanga intercepted a pass.

However, an off-field incident seemingly took the attention away from the game.

49ers fans brawl during Giants game, NFL X community quick to condemn them

At one point during the game, a pair of female 49ers fans were spotted exchanging blows in the stands of the Levi's Stadium, and some male counterparts soon joined in.

Other instances of violence involving 49ers fans in 2023

This is not the first time San Francisco 49ers fans have been involved in violence in 2023.

After a preseason loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 25, who formerly played across the Bay in Oakland, fans from both teams got into a brawl at an In-n-Out near Levi's Stadium. One of them was revealed to have been brandishing a knife, leading to two more participants getting stabbed:

Expand Tweet

The Santa Clara Police Department's statement on the incident, which it posted on its Facebook account, read as follows:

"On Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:12 pm, Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) officers responded to a report of a large fight involving at least 10 individuals inside the In-N-Out Burger located at 3001 Mission College Blvd."

"Upon arrival, SCPD officers detained multiple individuals and determined that two individuals sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident. Those victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment."

The man with the knife was later identified as Gage Anthony Bryand, 27, who is currently residing in Tracy, a city in San Joaquin County. He had been arrested after the brawl and now faces charges of attempted homicide and resisting and obstructing a police officer.