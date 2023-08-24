As reports emerged that Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are looking to trade Trey Lance, there was a furious reaction on social media. It came down to Sam Darnold being named the backup quarterback behind Brock Purdy, who keeps his place as the starting quarterback after his impressive performances last season.

Therefore, the former third overall pick is on the outside looking in, and Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are discussing options with Trey Lance. For many fans, it looks like a mismanagement of a potentially star quarterback.

Fans were quick to get on social media and make it clear that they think that the coach is the reason that Lance has failed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead, they asked that the coach be fired instead of getting rid of the quarterback. One tweeted:

"Now let’s fire Kyle Shanahan cuz he can’t coach nor scout , we should’ve took Justin fields he wanted Lance now he tryna pretend like he ain’t set us back three years for somebody we could’ve took without a trade."

Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter:

The other viewpoint that supports Kyle Shanahan and knocks Trey Lance

The other point of view in this debate is that Shanahan is known as someone who makes his quarterbacks work.

Even when they had Jimmy Garoppolo, who's a good quarterback but not elite, they were still challenging for conference championships and the Super Bowl. So, if the 49ers coach cannot figure out Lance, much of the blame can be put on the quarterback.

One person to hold this view is NFL commentator Colin Cowherd. He had previously said:

“When you have Kyle Shanahan, and he can't figure out the young quarterback. Everybody else goes, ‘How the hell are we gonna figure it out?’ Look at what Kyle Shanahan has done to the quarterbacks in his career."

Eventually, though, one suspects that there's luck involved, more than anything, in many decisions. Trey Lance was set to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, but both their injuries opened the door of opportunity for Brock Purdy, who took it with both hands.

In many ways, it's not dissimilar to what happened with the New England Patriots years ago. Drew Bledsoe was the first overall pick of the 1993 NFL Draft and was firmly their franchise quarterback.

However, a freak injury ruled him out for a season, and it so happened that Tom Brady came in and led the team all the way to the Super Bowl. Bledsoe never got his place back and was eventually traded.

Sometimes, it's not about the coach or the player but where the chips land. They, unfortunately, don't seem to be stacking up for Trey Lance at the moment.

