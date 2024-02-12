49ers fans are sick after losing 25-22 to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and they are taking their ire out on Kyle Shanahan. After their overtime loss, San Francisco supporters feel as if their head coach's play calling let them down.

To begin the second half, when they had a 10-3 lead, he did not run the ball enough to put pressure on the Kansas City defense. And then in overtime, with them parked in the red-zone, he failed to come up with a play that would get them a touchdown. Had they done so, the pressure would have been on Patrick Mahomes to respond accordingly. And the winning touchdown would have merely continued the game instead of ending it.

It also means that the San Francisco 49ers' last Super Bowl win remains in the last century, when they lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 1995. Since then, they have lost three championship games. One of them came at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens and now under Kyle Shanahan they have lost two to the Kansas City Chiefs. In both games, they have blown leads to hand the game to their opponents.

All of this led to an inevitable reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, with 49ers fans calling for the head coach to be fired. Here is a collection of some of the comments.

49ers' Super Bowl loss to Chiefs not down to Kyle Shanahan's play calling

While fans on social media can be reactionary, it is unlikely that Kyle Shanahan is going anywhere. In the last five years, they have reached two Super Bowls and four NFC Championship games. That is elite by any measure.

He had the misfortune today to see his kicker Jake Moody miss an extra point after a touchdown. Had that been scored, the game could have finished in regulation time as a field goal at that point would not have been sufficient to tie the game.

Also, he has been desperately unlucky in going up against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in both the Super Bowls they have played. They have now won three championships in five years and have all the hallmarks of a dynasty. It is tough to out-think one of the wiliest coaches in the league and a quarterback who never knows how to lose.

Luckily for him, he has a fantastic roster and he can try to go again and win the championship next year.