George Kittle starred in the San Francisco 49ers' 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys this past week. The tight end scored three touchdowns in the game and completely took the game away from the Cowboys' reach.

He was also seen flaunting his 'F**k Dallas' t-shirt that he wore under his normal jersey, and later also posted a photo on his Instagram account. While the 49ers fans loved what Kittle did, Cowboys fans and Micah Parsons were certainly not entertained.

Moreover, as per the latest update from Adam Schefter, the NFL is looking to fine George Kittle an amount of $10,927 for the message written on his t-shirt.

Kittle's teammate Kyle Juszczyk was angry with the NFL's decision, and he said this in a comment under an Instagram post:

"This is hot garbage"

Both the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys players have gone back and forth quite often, and this moment from Kittle has further fueled the rivalry. There is a good possibility that the two teams will meet again in the playoffs, and it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys will prove their doubts wrong.

George Kittle's 49ers are the best team in the NFL

Over the first five weeks, the 49ers have by far looked like the best team in the NFL. They are 5-0 to start the season, and if their star players stay healthy, they can easily win the Super Bowl.

Kittle didn't score a touchdown before Week 5, but right before his birthday, the tight end stole the show by scoring three fantastic touchdowns.

Brock Purdy is playing like an elite quarterback, and everything is set up for the 49ers to make a run and end their Super Bowl drought.