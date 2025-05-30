49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk drops 5-word message as wife Kristin teases BTS from "Off Season" brand shoot

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, shared some behind-the-scenes moments of her Off Season brand's photoshoot in a social media post. On Thursday, she posted a series of videos and pictures showing how her team works.

She shared a mirror selfie of herself getting ready, along with some pictures and videos of the camera setup while shooting for her brand.

"There’s no better days than shooting for @offseasonbrand !!! SO much to come," the caption read.

Her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, showed support in the comment section and wrote:

"Made possible by amino energy"

Kyle Juszczyk drops 5-word message Screenshot via Instagram/@kristinjuszczyk

Kristin launched her Off Season brand in January 2025. She collaborated with renowned American entrepreneur Emma Grede to create a sports apparel brand. The brand exclusively focuses on making fashionable sports collections.

Kyle Juszczyk praises Kristin’s “shower curtain” top

Earlier this week, Kristin shared another post on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her life lately. She turned heads with a one-shoulder grey top, paired with matching jeans, a broad belt, and black shoes.

Some fans joked that the top looked like a “shower curtain.” Kristin joined in the fun, calling it out in her caption.

"Someone said my shirt looked like a upcycled shower curtain and they’re not not wrong," she wrote.

Kyle, a constant supporter of his wife, quickly jumped into the comments and praised her, writing:

"Nicest shower curtain I’ve ever seen!"

Kristin shared the picture posing with Kyle, who wore a white shirt with a blue half-sleeve overshirt and jeans. He completed his look with a white cap and white shoes. The couple was joined by 49ers TE George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle.

In one hilarious picture, Kristin shared a snap of herself kissing Kyle with her back to the camera. In the next photo, she posted an image of George Kittle sitting on Juszczyk’s lap, smiling for the camera. Claire Kittle commented on the snaps, writing:

"The transition from you on Kyle to George on Kyle has me rolling"

Kyle Juszczyk praises Kristin’s “shower curtain” top/@kristinjuszczyk

Kristin also caught fans' attention with another outfit in the same post. She shared a solo picture of herself posing with greenery in the background. She wore olive, below-the-knee-length pants, black knee-length boots, and a matching crop top. She completed the look with a green cap, posing with a drink in hand.

