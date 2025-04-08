49ers' George Odum and wife Amanda share exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their lavish wedding celebration

George Odum finally tied the knot to Amanda over the weekend in a lavish ceremony joined by the family and friends. The 49ers player's wife has been actively sharing pictures and videos of the amazing wedding ceremony on her Instagram account. She has posted a slew of several stories, giving a rare look into the couple's outfit and also their celebration.

Amanda reshared one of her friend's stories, providing the behind-the-scenes of their wedding. She posted a picture of the venue with a big "Forever Odum" sign placed just outside their wedding venue.

Still from George Odum's wife Amanda's Instagram story /@mandaa_plz)

In another Instagram story, Amanda provided fans with a rare glimpse of their celebration. She shared a video of the couple entering a hall and dancing.

Still from George Odum's wife Amanda's Instagram story /@mandaa_plz)

George Odum wore a white jacket paired with black pants. He also wore glasses, keeping the swag and black shoes. Meanwhile, his wife Amanda wore a glamorous white bridal gown. She opted for an off-shoulder gown and kept her hair open to complete the look. They entered the hall holding hands and dancing.

In another Instagram story, Amanda Odum shared a video of the couple enjoying a party with their friends. She stole the limelight in a stunning glittery silver dress and a silver cap.

George and Amanda turned the heads of their wedding guests with sizzling dance moves. Everyone cheered for them as the newly wedded couple took up the center stage for dancing.

Still from George Odum's wife Amanda's Instagram story /@mandaa_plz)

Amanda has posted dozens of stories on her Instagram handle celebrating the big day. She boasts around 3,766 followers on Instagram.

George Odum's wife Amanda dons all-white outfit for bachelorette party

Last month, George Odum's wife Amanda headed to Los Cabos on a cruise vacation for her bachelorette party. She posted several pictures and videos of the celebration.

On March 12, she shared a post on her Instagram account consisting of several videos and pictures of her girl gang enjoying the vacation. She posed in a white bikini for the party. Sharing the post, Amanda wrote:

"To my sisters, I thank yall for throwing me the best bachelorette a bride could ever imagine 🥹. Friendship has always been so important to me, and moments like these I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. 25 Days 🤍 🥂 👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏾🥹🖤"

On March 15, she posted a reel, sharing more glimpses of their celebration.

In the video, Amanda Odum was seen having a great time with her friends in a white outfit. Most of the time during her vacation, she wore white outfits. She was seen getting emotional in the video during the celebration.

