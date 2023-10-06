49ers GM addresses Cowboys’ trick of using Trey Lance to decipher Week 5 game plan

The San Francisco 49ers traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys during training camp. Now, Lance and the Cowboys will face the 49ers in primetime on Sunday night. Could Dallas be leaning on Lance to shed some light on the opponent's game plan? That notion has been spread throughout the last few days.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch appeared on KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” show on Friday morning. He doesn't believe Lance will be able to give much information to the Cowboys.

“There is information you can share," said Lynch. "My experience with that as a player is it tends to screw you up more than it does help you. I mean, this isn’t the Houston Astros over there banging a drum for fastballs. He can’t do that over there. And now, everything’s through the headset."

John Lynch said the use of headphones prevents any type of play call translation. He also referenced the Houston Astros' cheating scandal and that 'banging a drum for fastballs' isn't a reality for Sunday night. Trey Lance is currently third on the quarterback depth chart and has yet to see anytime so far this season.

Cowboys OC believes Trey Lance brings good intel

John Lynch isn't convinced Trey Lance will bring useful information to the Cowboys. However, the offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer believes that he and Lance's experience against the San Francisco 49ers is helpful.

"Trey knows a little bit about what they're doing," said Brian Schottenheimer. "The cool thing is, like I said, the Cowboys know them well, I know them well from being in Seattle, Trey knows them well. Like last week, it's kind of in good fun and humor. We all use pieces that we have in place, but we don't go too far into it."

Brian Schottenheimer worked as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2020. He faced the Seattle Seahawks twice a year for free seasons and is familiar with their schemes.

The Cowboys' offensive coordinator said that between his experience, Trey Lance's experience and the Cowboys' previous matchups. It should all be very helpful in coming up with a gameplan for Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-2 in the last four matchups against the San Francisco 49ers. The two wins occurred during the regular season, whereas the two losses ended the Dallas Cowboys playoff dreams in the last two seasons.