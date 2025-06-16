49ers GM John Lynch drops Brandon Aiyuk injury update as WR embraces mentorship role

Brandon Aiyuk isn’t catching passes this summer: he’s dishing out advice. While the 49ers' star wideout continues his recovery from the knee injury that ended his 2024 campaign, the team is witnessing a different side of him.

Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in October during a loss to the Chiefs, a setback that came just weeks after inking a four-year, $120 million extension.

With no clear timetable for his return and training camp looming, the 26-year-old has remained a daily presence in San Francisco’s offseason program.

General manager John Lynch addressed Aiyuk’s status.

"Brandon's doing a tremendous job coming back," Lynch said on the Pat McAfee Show (June 12). "These guys that are incredibly skilled athletes, they tend to heal a lot faster. It's kind of incredible how well he's healing, and he's putting in the work."

Lynch was short of saying when Aiyuk will be ready to play. But behind the scenes, Aiyuk has been diving into film study and working one-on-ones with the 49ers' young receiving corps during on-field drills.

Lynch added:

"We're proud of Brandon, and we're looking forward to him being part of this team moving forward."

John Lynch praises Brandon Aiyuk's active involvement with receivers

John Lynch praised Brandon Aiyuk's hands-on approach to helping younger players develop their skills.

"His team's important to him," Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday. "And so, he's been around, and increasingly, as he's getting to a point where he's getting closer with his knee, he's gotten back involved with the football, and that's a good thing.

"He's been around the other players, and trying to lend support and help, and coach with [wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson], and it's a good group. We like it."

With Deebo Samuel gone and Aiyuk on the shelf, the 49ers' wide receiver rotation is undergoing a makeover. Third-year possession threat Jauan Jennings and second-round rookie Ricky Pearsall are penciled in as Week 1 starters. Behind them, Jacob Cowing and fourth-rounder Jordan Watkins are making their case.

San Francisco is coming off a 6-11 season, marred by injuries. Aiyuk’s early departure was one of several blows that derailed a once-promising campaign.

Statistically, Brandon Aiyuk’s production went down before the injury. He had just 25 catches through seven games. This is a far cry from his breakout 2023 numbers (1,342 yards, seven TDs).

Pro Football Focus placed Aiyuk among its top players with the most to prove in 2025.

