49ers GM John Lynch drops major injury update on Ricky Pearsall ahead of training camp

San Francisco 49ers second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall arrived at training camp last week carrying a hamstring injury that left him on the &quot;Physically Unable to Perform&quot; list. There is hope that his time on the sidelines will soon come to an end, even though he is not expected to practice with his teammates in the first few days of workouts.The Niners opened training camp with a press conference for coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch on Tuesday.When Lynch was asked about Pearsall's condition, he explained that although the receiver will not participate in any in-field work at the start of practice, he expects him to return to the field soon. He explained that he expects Pearsall to be activated from the PUP list in the first few days of camp.Shanahan said that while the former first-round pick is not really concerned about it, the team is taking precautions to lower the chance of a recurrence&quot;Ricky had a bad hamstring in OTAs. I mean, not real bad, a normal one,&quot; Shanahan said. &quot;He's good now. He’s hit all his miles per hour. He is fine.&quot;We just haven't seen him for the last two weeks. We're not going to throw a wide-out out there the first three days. We don't want to pull it again until we see his conditioning and everything, which we should get in three days, and then he should be good.”Pearsall also missed minicamp and OTAs due to the injury, but Shanahan has reassured that it isn't a major issue.Pearsall is anticipated to play a significant role in San Francisco's offense this season after recording 31 catches for 400 yards and three scores in 11 games last season.Ricky Pearsall could start the season as the 49ers’ WR1Ricky Pearsall was unavailable for the 49ers' first six games of the 2024 season while recuperating from a gunshot wound to the chest incurred during an armed robbery attempt shortly before the commencement of the regular season.If healthy, Pearsall can begin the season as the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver after Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason. Brandon Aiyuk is also undergoing physical treatment for a serious knee injury.Amid numerous uncertainties over the 49ers' wide receiver situation ahead of the season, the team signed Equanimeous St. Brown on Tuesday. However, St. Brown is only expected to be a depth option.The veteran wide receiver has played for the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in his six-year NFL career, hauling in 63 passes for 928 yards and two scores in 62 outings.