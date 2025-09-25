49ers GM John Lynch gives Brock Purdy return timeline update ahead of Week 4 game vs. Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has missed the last two games due to injury. He has been part of the injury crisis that is currently affecting the 49ers roster.On Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch gave an update on the status of Purdy and an idea of when the quarterback is set to return.&quot;He really looked really good (at Wednesday's practice). We’ll see how he responds today.. His progression has been really a good one.&quot;This is good news for 49ers fans. The development tells us that Purdy is nearly ready to make his return and could do so this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.The comments from Lynch have supported by a similar comment from 49ers coach Kyle Shannahan, who said this on Wednesday:&quot;He's better today than he was on Sunday, and hopefully, that'll keep continuing.&quot;Purdy sustained the toe injury during the 49ers week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, he has been on the sidelines recovering, with backup quarterback Mac Jones taking over.Jones has been able to keep the 49ers undefeated coming into the week four clash with the Jaguars, a game that an injury ridden 49ers can win.Another 49ers quarterback is injuredHowever, while Jones has been able to prevent the 49ers from losing games, he has not been able to avoid the teams injury crisis.This week, it has been reported that Jones reaggravated an injury he obtained during preseason. In a press conference this week, he said the following:&quot;Yeah, so I had a little injury that I just reaggravated and I'm good. I took the brace off because I wasn't moving around very well and then put it back on after that. But yeah, I felt like it affected my play a little bit, which I was disappointed about. I could have just been tougher. It was affecting my reads and everything. So anyways, finished the game out and just going to do treatment and I should be good.”While Jones has ruled himself able to play and likely do so if Purdy is ruled out. However, Jones may not be 100% fit for the game, and this could give the advantage to the Jaguars on the day.