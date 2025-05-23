49ers GM John Lynch hints at why Brock Purdy's team couldn’t afford to lose Fred Warner

The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Fred Warner to a three-year, $63 million contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. While announcing the deal, 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about why the team couldn't afford to lose Warner.

Ad

"Fred's leadership is exemplary and his approach to his craft is contagious," Lynch said. "Fred sets the tone for our entire team with the consistency, speed and physicality with which he plays. Off the field, his passion, energy, and professionalism are second to none and truly embody what it means to be a Niner. We are extremely proud to get this extension done and lock Fred in for the future."

Ad

Trending

According to reports, Warner will receive $56.7 million in guaranteed money with his extension. He had two years remaining on his previous deal, but is now tied down to San Francisco through the 2029 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Warner's extension comes only a few days after 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension. The signal-caller led San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2024, but failed to get them into the playoffs last season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nonetheless, by extending Warner and Purdy's contracts, the 49ers are showing faith in their key players to potentially end their 30-year drought without a Super Bowl title.

Ad

A glimpse into Fred Warner's NFL career so far

San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner - Source: Imagn

The 49ers took Fred Warner in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. The linebacker has racked up 897 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 35 tackles for loss, 53 passes defended, 10 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles and six fumbles recovered and two interception touchdowns in 115 regular season games across seven years.

Ad

Warner has earned four Pro Bowl honors as well. He has helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl twice, but has ended up on the losing side twice.

Nonetheless, with his lucrative extension, Warner will likely be more eager to win the Super Bowl with the 49ers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.