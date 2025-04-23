John Lynch wanted to sign Davante Adams after his release from the New York Jets, but the offer was reportedly not very good. Now, Adams has come clean on what transpired.

Speaking to The Athletic's Michael Silver, the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver said he felt lowballed by the San Francisco 49ers' "wholesale" mindset as they prepared to save much of their payroll for Brock Purdy's monstrous extension:

"I didn't talk to them, but that's what my agent told me — like five times, that quote. And I was like, 'OK, well, I'm not a wholesale-type dude.'"

But speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Hall-of-Fame safety-turned-general manager denied the notion:

“I saw that quote. That wasn’t me. I’ve always had a great deal of respect for Davante. That didn’t line up… If there was any disrespect taken, none was intended.”

In the same interview, Adams revealed that the Rams' recent successes swayed him towards signing a two-year, $44-million deal, comparing his prospects of winning a title with them to his stints with the dysfunctional organizations in Las Vegas and East Rutherford:

"This is like true optimism versus just hoping. Obviously, knowing what I know about the management there, the players, the team success they've had in recent years and just over time … those are usually the type of teams that have stressed success."

John Lynch discusses 49ers' draft plans

The 2025 Draft will be held this week and John Lynch has some positions he needs to bolster. A defensive interior is arguably the most important need, as the 49ers are coming off ditching Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. Defensive back is very likely next after Pro Bowlers Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga left for the AFC.

But whatever the plan is, one word is key for the general manager - "consensus." During the same presser, he said:

"(It) is something we look for. When we have consensus throughout our organization and alignment, we do really, really well in the draft."

He also revealed how the organization's pre-draft meeting on Wednesday, or "table talk" as he put it, would go:

"They stand on the table, and they say, 'These are the three guys I'm most convicted about in this draft' for the value. And so, it never stops. It will go right down to the pick. We'll have a pretty good idea. We'll have it ranked."

The 49ers hold, among others, the eleventh overall pick in the Draft.

