Davante Adams was pursued by another Super Bowl contender before WR signed $44,000,000 deal with Rams

Davante Adams' offseason took plenty of unexpected turns before he finally inked a two-year, $44 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. After a patchy 2024 season split between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, Adams was eager to find stability in a franchise that valued success over chaos.

Before landing with the Rams, Adams was pursued by another Super Bowl contender: the San Francisco 49ers. Adams said in an interview on Monday,

"I was entertaining the Niners, but they were like, ‘We’re paying wholesale. We ain’t paying retail.’ I didn’t talk to them, but that’s what my agent told me — like five times, that quote. And I was like, ‘OK, well, I’m not a wholesale-type dude.’"

After being traded in October, Davante Adams' time with the Jets was far from ideal. While he put up solid numbers —67 receptions, 854 yards and 7 touchdowns in 11 games— the WR found himself in the middle of dysfunction, especially after the firing of head coach Robert Saleh.

Adams admitted that if he had joined earlier in the season, his leadership could have shifted the Jets' culture. However, with no chance of restructuring his contract after Aaron Rodgers' meeting with the Jets' brass, the California native knew his time in New York was up. For the time being, he has found a perfect fit in the Rams.

Davante Adams feels “most wanted” at Los Angeles Rams

The Jets released Adams in March, who became a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. The 32-year-old wide receiver told ‘The Athletic’ that nearly half of the NFL teams showed interest in him.

"I felt like I was on a recruiting trip again, It felt like high school going off to college. It was a good feeling. That was the most wanted, I think, I've felt in my career."

Adams further recalled, "McVay is calling me, I’m out at a club and it’s like 3 a.m. I’m like, You know what? He’s like (39) years old. I can tell him (where I am)."

Davante Adams is still a top player, reaching over 1,000 yards in five straight seasons, including 2024, with 1,063 yards even while playing for struggling teams like the Raiders and Jets.

