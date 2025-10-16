49ers GM John Lynch refuses to guarantee Brock Purdy’s start vs. Falcons as Mac Jones continues to impress

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remains doubtful ahead of the team’s Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old quarterback returned to practice this week after being kept out with a toe injury for weeks.However, his status for Sunday’s encounter is still uncertain. According to the 49ers General Manager John Lynch, during an appearance on KNBR on Thursday, the quarterback is getting closer. He said:“We’ll see, was great to see Brock out there in practice. Mac’s been tremendous for us. Brock’s getting closer. Mac is running our team very efficiently in the absence of Brock, but Brock is our franchise guy, and when he’s ready, we welcome the opportunity to have him back.”KNBR @KNBRLINK&quot;We'll see! It was great to see Brock out there in practice. Mac's been tremendous for us. Brock's getting closer. Mac is running our team very efficiently in the absence of Brock, but Brock is our franchise guy and when he's ready we welcome the opportunity to have him back.&quot;Brock Purdy’s backup, Mac Jones, has led the 49ers to a 3-1 record, putting up solid shifts under center. Purdy has been out for four of the 49ers’ last five games. The 2022 draft pick missed Weeks 2 and 3 before returning for the team’s Week 4 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.Purdy suffered a setback in the 26-21 loss to the Jaguars and has missed San Francisco’s two subsequent games. While the quarterback has been back in practice this week, his participation has been limited.Similarly, backup quarterback Jones has also been limited with knee/oblique injury worries, leaving the team with its top two quarterbacks in limited capacities. However, the 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan, has stated Jones is closer to returning than Purdy. He said on Wednesday:“Brock is more limited than Mac. Injuries frustrate people, but Brock is handling it right, like he does everything. I know he’s itching to get back.”Analyst suggests 49ers are being careful about Brock Purdy’s returnNFL insider Ian Rapoport has suggested Mac Jones will be starting for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of Brock Purdy to protect the franchise quarterback. According to Rapoport, the 49ers are avoiding rushing Purdy back before he returns to full capacity.Rapoport said on Good Morning Football on Thursday:“Seems to me to put Mac Jones in as the starting quarterback once again. They do not want Brock Purdy to suffer another relapse, another injury, another reaggravation, so it certainly seems like Mac Jones once again.”Purdy suffered such a relapse when he returned to the 49ers’ starting lineup against the Jaguars. He will probably recover fully in time to face the Houston Texans on Oct. 26.