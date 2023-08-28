Quarterback Brock Purdy was the last person selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. That person has been called “Mr. Irrelevant” because of the general thought that athletes picked that late won’t have successful NFL careers. However, the former Iowa State standout changed that pessimistic perception.

Indeed, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch found a gem in Purdy, especially after what the play-caller showed during his rookie year. Though the Hall of Fame safety isn’t taking the full credit for drafting Purdy. Instead, it’s a collection of some of the best football minds.

John Lynch credits several people for the Brock Purdy draft day decision

In his recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, John Lynch shared with Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark:

“Right out here on Brock Purdy, I think there's about three people who really get that credit, and in my mind, that is Brian Griese... Brian comes to coach, and Brian just falls in love with this kid.”

“There's another guy like people never hear these guys, Steve Slowik, who had Iowa State, and he'd go in there, and Matt Campbell was a really good source, done a heck of a job changing that program. He would say this guy changed this entire program.”

Griese was also a rookie quarterbacks coach when the 49ers drafted Brock Purdy. After playing college football with the Michigan Wolverines, he played 11 NFL seasons for four teams. The Denver Broncos, then coached by Mike Shanahan, selected him in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

The son of former NFL quarterback Bob Griese also played for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chicago Bears. He has come full circle because he now works with Mike’s son, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Meanwhile, Steve Slowik joined the 49ers organization in 2019 as a scouting department assistant. He also served as an area scout in 2020 and 2021. He was an analyst for Pro Football Focus before joining the NFC West squad.

Brock Purdy’s magnificent rookie season

The Arizona native wouldn’t have the opportunity without injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. In the event Brock Purdy made the most of his chance when it came.

He won his first five regular-season starts, including two against playoff-bound team. His 119.4 passer rating through his first five starts is the highest since Kurt Warner in 1999.

Purdy also led the 49ers to victory against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. He helped the team defeat Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round a week later.

His stellar rookie season was cut short by an elbow injury during the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers lost a potential Super Bowl LVII trip without him.

