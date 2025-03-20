The San Francisco 49ers underwent substantial roster changes during the 2025 offseason. After a disappointing year with a 6-11 record and no playoff berth, the team decided to part ways with many of its stars, either via trades or expiring contracts.

San Francisco was always expected to lose a few players. With this being the first offseason in which Brock Purdy is eligible to extend his contract, the franchise knew it would need cap space to re-sign the quarterback. The exodus of key players occurred on both sides of the ball, and the lack of impactful signings didn’t help.

However, 49ers general manager John Lynch is not concerned about the future. Speaking with the media during Stanford’s Pro Day, which he attended, Lynch assured that the franchise is sticking to its plan:

“We’ve got this thing called the draft, and we’ve got a lot of picks. And I think the thing the fans should know is, we have a plan. And we’re gonna execute that plan. And we’re excited about the opportunity.” (via The Athletic)

Which key 49ers players left during the 2025 free agency?

The exodus of players included many key contributors to the Super Bowl run two seasons ago.

On defense, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, both established starters when healthy, signed with the Denver Broncos. On the defensive line, Javon Hargrave was released and signed with the Minnesota Vikings, while Leonard Floyd is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who struggled with the loss of his children midway through the 2024 season, also left the franchise, signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Cornerback Isaac Yiadom signed with the New Orleans Saints.

There were also departures on offense. Guard Aaron Banks signed with the Green Bay Packers, while backup tackle Jaylon Moore joined the Kansas City Chiefs after solid performances filling in for Trent Williams.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, one of the key pieces of the Super Bowl runs in 2019 and 2023, was traded to the Washington Commanders. Running back Jordan Mason also left the 49ers in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

