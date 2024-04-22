49ers GM makes intentions clear as Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors take center stage

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of a stalemate. The wide receiver wants a new contract that makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, and while he doesn't sign an extension, his camp and the team have been sending mixed signals across the media about his next steps.

However, one thing that should keep fans at ease with the situation is that the 49ers don't have any plans to let go of their best wide receiver. General manager John Lynch made the franchise's plans clear on Monday, stating that he won't want to see Aiyuk featuring for another team:

“With B.A., I’ve communicated on many occasions: Our wish is that he’s here as part of the Niners for the rest of his career,” Lynch said. “We’re working through that. I’m not going to get in all those details. We’re really focused on B.A. being a part of (our team). We’re having good talks, and I’m just going to leave it at that. We’ll focus on the draft here today.”

Brandon Aiyuk vs. 49ers: Should fans be concerned?

When you look at the salary cap situation of the team, it's understandable why they're wary of making any long-term commitment to Brandon Aiyuk. The San Francisco 49ers are $15 million over the 2025 cap, and there's no guarantee that the wide receiver would accept his contract to be backloaded.

We have seen plenty of wide receiver trades in the last two years and the reason is simple: you either pay your quarterback or your wide receiver. It's no surprise that names like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown got moved in 2022: you don't want to use such a huge portion of the cap for two players alone.

So, yes, fans should be concerned. Brandon Aiyuk ascended to the condition of number one receiver on the team, making plays with his speed, agility and underrated route-running.

The 49ers have bigger problems to fix than their wide receiver group, so don't expect them to use an early pick in the wide receiver room. Aiyuk's situation is still unclear, however, so no one should be assured of what's going to happen in the near future until a deal is signed - whether that's with the receiver or with another team.