  49ers HC Kyle Shanahan predicted to form "super-dynamic" defensive pair of 6'3", 235-pound LB and Fred Warner in latest mock draft

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan predicted to form "super-dynamic" defensive pair of 6'3", 235-pound LB and Fred Warner in latest mock draft

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Apr 03, 2025 01:26 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to build up their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team has some needs on the defensive line and one of the spots that can be improved in the first round is a hybrid linebacker and defensive line.

In a recent mock draft by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, the San Francisco 49ers selected Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 11th pick. This move would pair Campbell with veteran linebacker Fred Warner.

Campbell improved over the course of his three years with the Alabama Crimson Tide and in 2024, recorde 117 total tackles (54 solo, 63 assisted) with 5.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one interception, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

also-read-trending Trending

This would be a massive plus for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to get another significant talent on his side.

San Francisco 49ers making "sacrifices" this offseason

The San Francisco 49ers saw talents leave during the offseason and shed a significant amount of payroll. However, the team has done this as they prepare to pay a massive contract extension to quarterback Brock Purdy.

When sitting down with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, 49ers owner Jed York discussed how this was a planned situation and was something the front office prepared for:

"We knew that we had to make sacrifices around the roster to make sure that you can pay a quarterback. It's just math." h/t NFL

Brock Purdy is in line to make a base salary of $5.346 million for the 2025 season in the final year of his rookie contract. However, it is expected that the quarterback's contract could be anywhere from $45-$55 million per season, which means massive cuts were coming down the horizon.

Attacking the NFL draft and continuing to hit on some draft picks will help the San Francisco 49ers be able to survive giving a quarterback a significant raise. With 11 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, the front office needs to address massive holes to turn the team around from a 6-11 season.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
