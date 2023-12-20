49ers icon Jerry Rice settles Brock Purdy vs Christian McCaffrey MVP debate

Jerry Rice waded into the debate on whether Brock Purdy or Christian McCaffrey should be the MVP. The San Francisco 49ers stars have been the top performers on a team that looks like the best in the league at the moment. That has created a healthy discussion around which of them should get the MVP award.

In recent years, the quarterback has been the one who gets the coveted prize. However, observers have argued that Brock Purdy looks good because of the weapons around him. When the likes of Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams got injured and missed games, the 49ers lost three straight games in the middle of the season. But among all the tools at the quarterback's disposal, perhaps no one is as vital as Christian McCaffrey.

The running back has 20 touchdowns in 14 games this season. 13 of them have come on the ground, while seven have been receptions. He is a player that they can fit anywhere on the field and he always delivers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given this scenario, there is a legitimate case to be made for either player to be named the MVP. And who better to settle the debate than the greatest wide receiver of all time and 49ers legend, Jerry Rice? He had the solution for this debate by saying that both Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey should share the award:

"I think both guys. Because what's happening here is just it's amazing because you see how valuable CMC is. If he's not in the game. And also, Brock Purdy. We always talk about that missing piece, and you have to be also part of a chain. And if you have a weak link in that chain, you're not going to have success. You're not going to win football games. You're not gonna win championships."

San Francisco 49ers cannot win a championship without Brock Purdy or Christian McCaffrey, says Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice continued by saying that both players are pivotal and the San Francisco 49ers cannot win the Super Bowl if either of them goes down. He explained:

"I don't see us winning a championship without Brock Purdy. I don't see us winning a championship without CMC. So I don't know how this is gonna unfold. But I think both guys really deserve that, man."

Anyone who saw the team lose their games this season without Christian McCaffrey will agree with Jerry Rice. And those who watched them last season, where Purdy outshone both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo before his absence led to the NFC Championship loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, will also likely concur.