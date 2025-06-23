49ers insider claims Seahawks are closer to winning the division than Kyle Shanahan-led team

The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers both had disappointing 2024 campaign's, something that culminated in both NFC West teams not qualifying for the postseason.

Last year, the Seahawks finished the regular season with a record of 10-7 and second in the division. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished with a record of 6-11 and last in the NFC West.

Despite the Seahawks having a better record last year, some fans and analysts have been clear that they believe that the 49ers will be the stronger team in 2025, given San Francisco's elite offensive and defensive talent.

However, NFL analyst Grant Cohn does not seem to understand why this narrative is the case this offseason. On June 22, Cohn highlighted how Seattle is in a much better position moving forward than the Kyle Shanahan led 49ers are. The post was uploaded by the X profile '@new_era72'.

"I don't understand why everyone is writing off the Seahawks, because they lost Geno [Smith] and DK [Metcalf]? That's why the Seahawks suck all of the sudden? Like, their defense is the best defense in the division. Their head coach is one of the best defensive coaches in the league. And, he won ten games in his first season, he's going to win five games in year two. I don't see it."

"I'm not saying the Seahawks are going to win the Super Bowl, but they look closer to winning the division than the 49ers do." Cohn said.

Where will the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers finish in 2025?

We used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see where the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers would finish in 2025. After struggling and not making the postseason last year, both the Seahawks and the 49ers qualified for the playoffs this upcoming season.

In the predictor, the Seahawks had a phenomenal season and finished with a record of 16-1. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished with a record of 10-7. Due to these records, the Seahawks qualified for the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the 49ers qualified as the No. 5 seed as well.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

