NFL insider Grant Cohn believes that Trey Lance's NFL career might be over and suggested an alternate course of action for the quarterback if the player does not want to prove people like him wrong. The former first-round pick by the 49ers lost his place to Brock Purdy in San Francisco and could not become better than the third-choice quarterback in Dallas after being traded to the Cowboys.

Now, he is a free agent and he has not been picked up by any team despite the free agency being open for some time. This shows that his NFL career might be over, according to Grant Cohn who said,

"It's Sunday, March 23, 2025, and Trey Lance still hasn't signed with an NFL team. He's a free-agent backup quarterback along with Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, Drew Lock, C.J. Beathard, Case Keenum and Easton Stick. These all are quarterbacks who might not play in the NFL next season. Which means Lance's NFL career could be over."

Since Trey Lance was not even the backup last year with the Cowboys, Grant Cohn believes there might not be enough interested parties, noting,

"They (Cowboys) played Cooper Rush ahead of Lance when Dak Prescott went down for the season. It's also highly unlikely that a team would sign Lance to be their No. 2 quarterback. Those guys can't be projects. They need to be functional quarterbacks who can win a few games if the quarterback gets injured for a month. That's not Lance. He's not experienced enough."

The NFL insider said that Lance can just quit and live comfortably given how much he has earned. Else, he recommended he go to the Canadian Football League (CFL) to build a resume and try to return to the NFL later on, adding,

"He can quit and live comfortably for the rest of his life -- he has been paid more than $34 million in his career. Or, he can show everyone how much he loves football and how unfairly written-off he has been, and go sign a contract with a team in the Canadian Football League. And kick butt. That's what former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia did one time, and he went on to be a highly successful NFL starter in his 30s."

CFL alternatives following Trey Lance from his 49ers days

Trey Lance left college with very few snaps under his belt and this has been a knock against him ever since the 49ers drafted him. After he lost his starting place, Bonta Hill asked him to go to the CFL instead of accepting being a backup.

"I don’t know how much better he can get holding a clipboard. Trey Lance needs to play… Trey Lance should go to the Canadian Football League and play football for a couple of years."

Instead, he went to the Cowboys and barely saw the field. Now, with other NFL teams uninterested, the CFL might be one of the only avenues left for Lance if he wants to have a professional football career.

