49ers insider drops 4-word verdict on Brock Purdy inking $265,000,000 contract extension

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy inked a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the team on Friday, extending his stay until the 2030 NFL season. The contract will pay him a huge $53 million annually on average.

It shouldn't surprise anybody that the massive contract extension will subject Purdy to unprecedented scrutiny in his NFL career.

The first well-known figure to voice doubt on Purdy's new contract deal is 49ers analyst Grant Cohn. Before the agreement, Cohn had proposed that the Niners trade the star quarterback if he requested a contract close to $60 million per year, suggesting that a veteran like Aaron Rodgers be acquired for less money. Cohn believes the contract might be overpaid due to Purdy's extension.

Following the announcement of the contract extension, the San Francisco 49ers insider posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"This is a mistake.”

Although Brock Purdy has shown promise in his NFL career, Grant Cohn has previously underlined that San Francisco should look into more affordable alternatives. He is critical of the team's financial devotion to Purdy, arguing that the organization would likely achieve more success without spending so much on Purdy.

Expectations for the quarterback in his first three years in the NFL were very low since he was the last player selected in the 2022 draft. However, Purdy's performance will now be closely examined as he is among the top 10 highest-paid NFL players in terms of annual average value with his new contract.

Where does Brock Purdy rank among the top earners in the NFL?

Brock Purdy ranks seventh among the league's highest-paid quarterbacks (AAV) with his new $53 million annual deal. The only players earning more annually than the San Francisco 49ers's quarterback are Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, and Tua Tagovailoa.

Purdy's $265 million total contract value also places him fifth in the league, behind only Patrick Mahomes, Allen, Lawrence and Burrow.

Using information from Over The Cap, we have examined how Allen's contract compares to other quarterbacks' contracts yearly below.

Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - $240 million contract ($60 million average per year) Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - $330 million contract ($55 million average per year) Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - $275 million contract ($55 million average per year) Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) - $275 million contract ($55 million average per year) Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) - $220 million ($55 million average per year) Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) - $212.4 million contract ($53.1 million average per year) Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) - $235 million contract ($53 million average per year) Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - $212 million contract ($53 million average per year) Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) - $262.5 million contract ($52.5 million average per year) Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - $260 million contract ($52 million average per year)

