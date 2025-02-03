49ers insider gives eyebrow-raising "different" contract update on Brock Purdy's future

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are in an interesting position after missing the playoffs this season as they look towards free agency. One of their major decisions will be if they offer a contract extension to quarterback Purdy, who's eligible for one.

In his mailbag for The San Francisco Standard, San Francisco 49ers insider Tim Kawakami said that he has heard some news about Brock Purdy's contract situation.

"I heard from a plugged-in NFL source this week that the 49ers and Purdy’s camp are, indeed, feeling like there won’t be fireworks on the way to an eventual deal. But I’ve also heard generally that the framework might be a little different than some other recent QB deals."

Kawakami interpreted what the unnamed source told him and how Brock Purdy's contract could look different than other quarterbacks who had signed the previous offseason:

"I suspect this means the 49ers could be pitching a shorter-term, lesser-guarantee deal compared to the full-commitment deals signed by Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, and others over the last few years. Will Purdy and his agent be happy with that? Assuredly, there’ll be some negotiations. Nobody makes their best offer right off the bat. It might take time." (h/t The San Francisco Standard)

There are no predicted salary figures from Kawakami's mailbag, but 2025 is the final year of Purdy's rookie contract as the San Francisco 49ers are unable to offer a fifth-year option, as he wasn't a first-round pick. However, they could use the franchise tag if they'd like to wait out a contract agreement.

What is Brock Purdy's contract projected to look like?

One of the tougher things to do is project a contract in the NFL, but Spotrac does well in giving some ideas of what could be agreed upon. According to their market value section, Spotrac has Brock Purdy's market value as a four-year, $238.9 million, contract or $59.7 million average annual value.

That deal would make Purdy the ninth-highest contract in terms of overall dollars but second to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in average annual value. It will be intriguing to see if the San Francisco 49ers let him test the market or if they agree a contract extension this offseason.

