After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers are heading into the offseason determined to give the roster a facelift on both sides of the ball. One of the team's main priorities is to add a pass rusher to take the load off defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

The 49ers have been linked to Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, who requested a trade earlier this month, Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby, and Nick Bosa's brother, Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa. While San Francisco would undoubtedly ponder adding one of three star pass rushers, Matt Maiocco believes it's not in the realm of possibility.

In a fan mail segment on the latest video on his YouTube channel, the Bay Area sportswriter claimed that the 49ers don't have the financial means or the assets to make a move for Garrett, Crosby, or Bosa. He said:

"All those guys have one thing in common... They are all extraordinarily high-priced guys. Guys that you're going have to pay a lot of money to. I don't see the 49ers doing that. I don't see them paying big money. I don't see them making Myles Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in the league when you already have Nick Bosa. So I don't see that."

Joey Bosa to 49ers: The most likely possibility

While acquiring Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby might be a bridge too far for the 49ers, adding Joey Bosa to the roster might not be as unrealistic. The Chargers are reportedly keen on parting ways with the veteran defensive end and are expected to cut him before free agency commences on March 12.

According to Sportac, the 49ers have $50 million in cap space, which ranks the 10th-highest in the league. They could negotiate a team-friendly deal with Bosa and still have plenty left to address other areas of need.

The opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl and form a menacing tandem with his brother, Nick, could be enough to entice Joey into signing with the 49ers. It remains to be seen whether the defensive end and the team show a mutual interest in joining forces. However, with a little compromise from both parties, they can make the deal happen.

