49ers insider makes opinion crystal clear on potential for blockbuster Myles Garrett trade

It's Super Bowl week but some news around trades has lit up the prep in New Orleans. First, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a stunning trade for Luka Doncic in the small hours of the night. When the NBA was done with its blockbuster trades, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dropped a bombshell of his own.

On Monday, February 3, Garrett officially requested a trade away from the franchise after growing disillusioned with the state of the team and the lack of wins.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," Garrett wrote in his trade request.

"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

It didn't take all that long for team to be linked with pulling off a sensational trade for Garrett with the San Francisco 49ers also rumored to be a team interested in the move. Niners insider David Lombardi was pretty optimistic GM John Lynch would be interested in pairing Garrett with Nick Bosa in California.

"The 49ers tried to trade for Khalil Mack in his prime. In fact, they offered a larger compensation package for the team who ended up acquiring him (Chicago). So the short answer is yes, expect SF to be interested. Garrett is a HOF edge rusher in his prime," Lombardi reported.

Ranking top 3 favorites to pull off a trade for Myles Garrett

As things stand, the Cowboys, Commanders, Chiefs, Raiders and Niners are the betting favorites to take Garrett off Cleveland's hands. The asking price could come in at a first-round pick coupled with a few Day 2 picks and/or Day 3 picks.

The Cowboys appear unlikely to trade for Garrett while Micah Parsons' contract extension is yet to be negotiated though the Raiders and Niners could make sense in a potential swoop. The Buffalo Bills have also been linked, with former NFL QB Robert Griffin III pushing Buffalo to make a move for the All-Pro DE.

Given Garrett's demand to contend for a Super Bowl, both of the Bills and Niners make sense as landing spots.

Garrett is currently in the penultimate year of the five-year, $125 million extension he signed with the franchise in 2020. His contract carries cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.4 million in 2025 and 2026. The All-Pro DE is also due a roster bonus worth $5 million on the fifth day of the league year which falls on March 16.

All in all, any team that trades for Garrett will have him on a friendly deal for a year, though an extension will have to be agreed heading into 2026 in a deal that is likely to make him the highest-paid non-QB in the National Football League.

