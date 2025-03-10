49ers insider points issues with Panthers’ decision to sign Jaycee Horn to a $100,000,000 contract extension

The Carolina Panthers may have jumped the gun and paid their star cornerback from 2024 more than he’s worth. That’s according to San Francisco 49ers reporter David Lombardi, who believes they were too quick to pay Jaycee Horn based on one strong campaign.

Ad

Horn earned his first Pro Bowl selection for the team last season and received a record four-year $100 million extension for his efforts, with $70 million guaranteed.

"That Panthers defense has a lot of work to do. They begin by paying Jaycee Horn record money even though he’s played only one full season in his career, has only 5 INTs and posted a career-worst coverage grade in 2024," Lombardi tweeted on Monday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Horn, who was drafted by the Panthers eighth overall in 2021, had 49 solo tackles, one interception and a career-high 13 passes defended in 2024. The Panthers ended the regular season with a 5-12 record, finishing third in the NFC South.

The Panthers were 20th in the league last season in turnover differential (-5) and last in yards allowed per game (404.5). They also gave up 224.7 passing yards per game, a significant drop from 171.5 in 2023, which was among the best in the NFL. Horn has made five interceptions in his career, including three in 2022.

Ad

At an average annual wage of $25 million, Horn is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. He was entering the final year of his contract after Carolina had exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Horn extension opens door for Panthers to add more pieces

While some might question if Jaycee Horn deserves his new contract, this move could help the Panthers bolster a roster that needs a lot of help. Horn’s deal gives them $9 million of cap space, which may be spent on adding more defensive pieces.

Ad

One area they need improvement on is the defensive line. Carolina finished fourth from the bottom in team sacks in 2024 (32), a minor improvement from its 2023 numbers, when it finished last in that category with only 27.

The Panthers hold the eighth overall pick, so there’s a chance they’ll go after a big defensive player, although free agency seems the most likely avenue.

Free agency begins on Wednesday

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.