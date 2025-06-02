49ers insider serves harsh reality check to Christian McCaffrey as 3x All-Pro RB returns from Achilles and knee injury

Christian McCaffrey missed most of the San Francisco 49ers' 2024 season due to his Achilles and knee injuries. However, many are eager to see how the three-time All-Pro running back fares in his return to the team next season.

McCaffrey practiced during San Francisco's OTAs last week. However, 49ers insider Grant Cohn believes that the star running back might not be at his best in the 2025 campaign.

In his column for SI on Sunday, Cohn noted that McCaffrey's injuries from last season could have an impact on his future. He had bilateral Achilles tendonitis at the start of the season, before he tore his PCL after just four games when he returned, which ruled him out for the remainder of 2024.

Cohn also wrote that McCaffrey clocked a max speed of 17.4 miles per hour last season, which was slow by his high standards. Before his bilateral Achilles tendonitis, which was treated in Germany, the running back routinely hit an explosive 20 miles per hour or faster.

Additionally, McCaffrey will be 29 on Saturday. Cohn feels that age might be catching up him, which could no longer make him a dominant runner.

Cohn added that players seldom return to their best after an Achilles tendon injury, and suggested that McCaffrey might not post more than 5.0 yards per carry next season.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan offers encouraging update on Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - Source: Getty

Amid the interest around Christian McCaffrey's injury status, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered an optimistic update on the running back after Thursday's OTA session.

"Christian is as ready as any player I’ve ever been around," Shanahan said. "Right now, he’s healthy as can be.

"We’ve got to kind of protect him from himself, but Christian has a good idea of what he needs to do right now. He’s doing a lot less than he normally would do, but I know he is excited on how healthy he feels and the fact that he can get out there."

McCaffrey was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, when he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. He racked up 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns in the regular season.

Many expected McCaffrey to continue his excellent run in 2024. However, the running back played in just four games due to injury. He recorded 202 yards on 50 carries, while adding 146 yards on 15 receptions with no touchdowns.

