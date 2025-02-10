49ers insider sets timeline on potential Deebo Samuel trade with $15,400,000 consideration in mind

One of the more intriguing stories overshadowed by Super Bowl 59 was the fact that the San Francisco 49ers are expected to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The former All-Pro wideout will be one of the biggest names available in the trade market this offseason.

However, David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard noted on social media that this deal may happen quickly this offseason as the 49ers could get caught paying a significant amount of money to a player they no longer want on their roster.

"The date to watch is March 22. Deebo Samuel has a $15.4 million option bonus due then. One would assume the 49ers would want to make a decision before that triggers," Lombardi wrote.

Samuel had a down season in 2024. He played in 15 games, recording 51 receptions on 81 targets for 670 yards (13.1 yards per catch) with three touchdown catches as well as running 42 times for 136 yards (3.2 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown. In six years, he has had only one season with 95+ targets or 900+ receiving yards.

He has one more season under contract with $17.55 million salary due in 2025 and a dead cap of $31 million.

It will be interesting to see which teams want to add Deebo Samuel to their roster and what the San Francisco 49ers are asking for in return.

Best landing spot for Deebo Samuel?

Several teams need a wide receiver but some need more than the others. Deebo Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the team that trades for him.

The top landing spot would be the Buffalo Bills as they need to get more playmakers on the outside for Josh Allen. Both wide receivers Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper are free agents but this could be a way for the Bills' passing game to improve significantly.

Samuel can also run the football and make defenses guess with him and James Cook in the backfield.

