49ers' Jake Brendel gives the lowdown on how San Francisco enables Christian McCaffrey to wreak havoc 

San Francisco 49ers starting center Jake Brendel – when asked what improvements the offensive line needed to make before last Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams – offered a straight-forward, logical response.

“There were some things we needed to clean up,” Brendel said.

“It was by no means perfect (against the Steelers) because it was the first game. I thought we did some really good things with our combo blocks, and overall, I thought we had a pretty good game as a group, but, yeah, there are always things we could have done better.”

Judging by the sterling results of NFL Week 2 when the 49ers scored 30 points for the second consecutive week and rolled up 365 yards of total offense including 159 yards with their punishing ground game, it would be safe to say that Brendel and the rest of the offensive line are on the right track.

Jake Brendel, 49ers on the right track to start the season

The 49ers extended their regular season winning streak over the Rams to nine games with their Week 2 victory. Their last loss came in the final week of the 2018 season. That wasn’t the only winning streak to be extended though.

San Francisco has also tallied 12-straight regular season wins which marks the second-longest win streak in team history trailing only the 1989-90 squad which won 15 consecutive games.

The Niners also continue to get solid play at quarterback from starter Brock Purdy, who is off to another terrific start. Purdy, who had off-season surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right arm, has been on fire in his opening two games, completing 67 percent of his throws for 426 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 111.3.

But like most good teams, games are won and decided by what goes on up front along the offensive line and the 49ers are no different.

“I feel like we are a close-knit group and we all pretty much hang out together all of the time,” Brendel said about his offensive line mates.

“There are a lot of snaps during a regular season game and no game is going to be perfect. When you play this position, there is always something that you can improve upon – sets, hand placement, leverage, technique…there’s always something to work on.”

The 49ers offensive line has had at least one moment this season when it all seemingly came together.

It occurred during NFL Week 1 when San Francisco rolled into Pittsburgh and took down the Steelers, 30-7 at Acrisure Stadium.

49ers Rams Football

49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who has topped the 100-yard mark and scored one rushing touchdown in each of his club’s first two games, leads the NFL with 268 yards on 42 carries. He had a 50-yard run that set up a field goal which tied Sunday’s game against the Rams at 10-10 in the second quarter.

But the run that fans in the Bay Area and national sports media pundits are still talking about is the 65-yard touchdown run for a score that McCaffrey had against the Steelers.

“There’s probably like 15 to 20 plays a game where you kind of feel like you did that exact thing and it just doesn’t work out for some reason or another,” Brendel said. “It’s just awesome to feel that and be part of the reason why it sprung for 65 yards.”

The play began with McCaffrey’s spin move that made a Steelers cornerback whiff. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk put another defensive back on his back with a key block and Ray-Ray McCloud provided the block on Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson that paved the way for the final 25 yards of McCaffrey’s 65-yard touchdown run.

But before any of that, the 49ers’ unheralded four offensive linemen did their jobs to swing the gate open for the team’s big-play running back.

On the backside, right guard Spencer Burford and right tackle Colton McKivitz joined forces on a combination block of Steelers defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal before cutting off linebacker Cole Holcomb from pursuing the play.

The hole that delivered McCaffrey to the third level was a product of Brendel and left guard Aaron Banks executing the play as it was drawn up.

“I wouldn’t say it was perfection,” Banks said. “Every play has something that could be better, but I think we did a good job of it. And shout-out to Christian for finding the hole, creasing it, and making a man miss. If he doesn’t make him miss, it’s a 5-yard play.”

Steelers defensive lineman Montravius Adams, the three-technique, lined up over Banks. At the snap of the ball, Brendel helped Banks with a combination block before seeking out linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Jake Brendel highlights 49ers OL's versatility

In the 49ers’ zone run game, offensive linemen are constantly adjusting their targets on the fly. Brendel’s main responsibility was to take care of the linebacker. But his athleticism allowed him the opportunity to first help Banks drive Adams out of the way.

“I just took my steps, stayed on my track and I snapped the three (technique) out a little bit and got up to the linebacker just in time for Christian to hit the hole,” Brendel said. “And the rest is all him.

“If the linebacker hits it right away, I can’t really hit the D-lineman at all. It’s more of the pre-snap look. Where’s the linebacker when we snap the ball? If I have the opportunity to, I’m going to hit the D-lineman. If not, I’m going right up to the linebacker.”

49ers Rams Football

McCaffrey could have bounced the run outside of Banks, but that would have taken him on a direct path to cornerback Levi Wallace. Instead, McCaffrey found his way into a small opening between Banks and Brendel.

“Sometimes that’s all you need, just enough for a guy to sneak through,” Banks said. “Luckily we have backs who can break arm tackles and get by and make guys miss. That’s what makes our offense pretty good.”

Wallace was unblocked. He might have lost sight of McCaffrey, who could have been obscured behind the big bodies of Banks and Adams. Wallace slightly overran McCaffrey, whose spin move caused the Steelers cornerback to come up empty.

“Christian is an elite athlete,” Brendel said. “If that’s what he had to do to get through the line of scrimmage and make somebody miss, that’s what he had to do.”

San Francisco is one of seven NFC teams who are 2-0 after the first two weeks of the 2023 season. The Niners will be looking to get to 3-0 for the first time since 2019 when they host the New York Giants (1-1) on Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm EST.