49ers legend Frank Gore sends message after Bills sign son Frank Gore Jr. as UDFA post 2024 NFL Draft: "They better be ready"

49ers legend Frank Gore was disappointed after his son went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Gore Jr. was signed by the Buffalo Bills. Now, the five-time Pro Bowler has advised caution to the rest of the league for not picking up his son, Frank Gore Jr.

As soon as the Bills signed his son to their roster, Josina Anderson from CBS got on a call with the former Niners star.

"We’re good," Gore Sr. said. "We're going to Buffalo man to do our thing. Tell them they better be ready, trust me. I know what I’m raising. Folks slept on my son; they slept on me too, they'll see. My bloodline is for real.”

Gore Sr. also ripped apart his son’s non-placement in the draft, suggesting that the new running back in the family will be a game-changer for the Bills.

“I’m happy to get my son to this point," he added. "We’re coming to play. Buffalo got a dog; I promise you that. I don't give a s**t about a draft pick. We’re about to party and do our thing."

Gore Jr. will have to fight an uphill battle to make a name for himself in the Bills roster. The Southern Mississippi graduate has a big name to live up to.

Frank Gore Sr. was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. The running back spent the majority of his career with the Niners, attaining legendary status.

Frank Gore Jr. has a ton of competition

The starting RB for the Bills, James Cook is in tremendous form. The 24-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors last year. Apart from that, the Bills also drafted another RB, Ray Davis, in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Frank Gore Jr. will face a lot of competition within the team to even get game time, let alone a starting position. However, the 22-year-old’s legendary dad is confident in his son’s abilities to achieve it all.