49ers legend Jerry Rice makes feelings known on franchise's links with blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett

The NFL took a page out of the NBA's book and decided they weren't going to let the latter steal all the headlines when it comes to trade news this fine Monday. In the afternoon, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett submitted a trade request, sending shockwaves in NFL circles. Garrett's trade request was followed up by Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion Cooper Kupp revealing that the franchise has officially made him available for a trade, capping off an eventful day in the National Football League.

Given Garrett's trade request came first, there was plenty of time for suitors to be linked with the All-Pro rusher. All of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers found themselves betting favorites to pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade for Garrett.

It didn't take long for 49ers legend Jerry Rice to give his two cents on the matter. In an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Rice pushed the Niners to go right ahead with the move.

"That's a dog. Hey, that's a no-brainer. If you can get that dog, you go get him because it's only going to add to that defense. And you win championships with defense," Rice said.

"I don't care how potent your offense is and how many points you're putting up, you've got to be able to stop the opponent, and he would be a great part to doing that."

Where Myles Garrett would fit with the San Francisco 49ers

You don't have to think all that long and hard to make a place for Myles Garrett on your roster. At 31, Garrett is at the peak of his powers and could wreak havoc in any defense for another four years. His contract situation also makes a move away from Cleveland feasible for any franchise looking to add an All-Pro rusher.

Garrrett is slated to earn about $20 million in salary (base + bonus) in 2025 and $25 million in 2026. However, any team trading for him will have to cough up, at the very least, a first-round pick along with a couple of Day 2 and Day 3 picks in the drafts to come. The Browns already have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft while the Niners have the 11th overall pick.

If the Browns get the 11th pick, they could very well pick up Georgia's Mykel Williams, who would be a plug-and-play option to replace Garrett, though not remotely at the same level.

