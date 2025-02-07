49ers legend Joe Montana gets blunt on Brock Purdy's contract extension amid rumored $60,000,000 deal

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the team needs to pay Brock Purdy, who has one year left on his deal if they want to remain competitive. Although Purdy was the last pick in his draft class, he has become a key part of the 49ers success after becoming their starting quarterback. His contract has been a major discussion point.

"You got to pay him," Montana said on The Rich Eisen Show. "I can show you 4-5 guys in the league making tons of money that haven't produced anywhere near what he's been able to do. And they just had one of those years where guys are getting hurt offensively, defensively."

Montana believes last season (2024) can be considered a wash due to all the injuries as he expects San Francisco to compete for a playoff spot in 2025.

On The Athletic Football Show, NFL insider Dianna Russini says Purdy will likely get $55 to $60 million per year.

Purdy went 300-for-455 for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season with San Francisco.

Brock Purdy predicted to sign a massive contract

Brock Purdy's contract will be one many fans are intrigued to see what it comes to.

ESPN's Dan Graziano predicts Purdy will sign a four-year, $196 million, $112 million guaranteed -- which would be 10th among quarterbacks in average annual value.

Graziano says he expects Purdy's contract to look like Daniel Jones' deal with the New York Giants.

Ahead of the offseason, Jerry Rice also joined Joe Montana in saying San Francisco needs to pay Purdy.

“They need to get it done now,” Rice said during an appearance on the Bay Area’s 95.7 The Game radio station, via SportingNews. “They don’t want any distractions this year. I think they learned their lesson from last year. The best thing, if you feel like Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the Niners, get it done. Don’t let it linger into training camp and all of that.”

However, Rice does say if San Francisco has doubts that Purdy isn't the guy they can't afford to pay him and be stuck with him. However, he does think Purdy is the guy to lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl.

