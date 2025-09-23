49ers legend Steve Young claims Tom Brady's GOAT status could be in jeopardy due to one AFC QB, and it's not Patrick Mahomes

Steve Young may not be on the level of Joe Montana when it comes to the GOAT conversation, but he is still considered one of the best quarterbacks of the 1990s and quite possibly the best southpaw at the position.His accomplishments make him uniquely qualified to give his thoughts on the GOAT conversation, and he made a bold take on Monday's episode of Dan Patrick's eponymous show.He claimed that Tom Brady, despite his seven Lombardi Trophies and eight MVP awards (five in the Super Bowl and three in the regular season), was at risk of being surpassed as the GOAT by a current AFC quarterback. However, it would not be by three-time Super Bowl champion and game MVP Patrick Mahomes, but rather the Baltimore Ravens' two-time MVP Lamar JacksonIt was a notion that Young had been believing &quot;for years&quot; now:&quot;Four or five years ago, they were the most sophisticated running game in history. And they'd win a lot of games, go to the playoffs, and just flail because... Lamar was just not being challenged to be a sophisticated passer. Then a couple years ago, you saw them transition. They got the help he needed at receiver and made a commitment to it.&quot;He continued:&quot;I would say that Lamar keep(s) on this track. Make sure every week that you're doing the study.&quot;Steve Young praises Justin Herbert's &quot;Mona Lisa&quot;-esque passing after Chargers' walk-off win against BroncosIn the same episode, Steve Young shared his thoughts on the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, who orchestrated a ten-point comeback against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday that ended in a 23-20 walkoff win.It began with this touchdown pass to Keenan Allen while scrambling, after he had shaken off defensive tackle Zach Allen on a sack attempt: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYoung could only marvel at it, saying (at 0:37, then 1:08 in the video below):&quot;It was amazing. ...I thought for a second he might throw it left-handed... And to me just take it from an artistic perspective... Justin Herbert is the Mona Lisa.&quot;He also praised how Jim Harbaugh's coaching has &quot;unleashed&quot; Herbert's dual-threat potential (at 1:38):&quot;I really like what he's come out this season. He won a game with his legs the other day, like he is more mobile in his mind, like, 'Okay, I'm attacking the line of scrimmage.'&quot;The Chargers' next assignment will be their first outside the AFC West: at the winless New York Giants this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT on CBS.