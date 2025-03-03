San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is due for a contract extension. Since being selected as the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy has been playing for dimes and pennies as the quarterback market has exploded, with top quarterbacks being paid more than $50 million per season in recent years.

Ad

In three seasons, Purdy has a 23-13 overall record and has played back-to-back postseasons for San Fran in 2022 and 2023. In his three seasons in the NFL, Purdy has only made $2.8 million, according to Spotrac. That's very cheap for a quarterback with a 4-2 postseason record in just three NFL seasons.

Purdy is due for an extension as he will play in the final year of his four-year rookie deal this season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show," former 49ers Super Bowl-winning quarterback Steve Young and Rich Eisen discussed what a Purdy extension could look like for the 49ers. Even though Young knew it was hard to predict what Purdy's contract extension would look like, he knows the young, emerging 49ers QB will be paid.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Quarterbacks are so hard to find that Brock has done enough for sure to go out and get, you know, and get paid and get and get it done," Young said. "I don't know that it's going to be smooth. ... Because there's going to be, you know, Brock's people are going to want $60 million a year, and the 49ers, I'm just making this up, $45 [million] whatever it is."

Ad

"There's just going to be some back and forth. … I don't know the spirit of what ownership and what, you know, general managers and even Kyle are thinking about in the rigor about how they're going to handle some of it. So it'll get done, but I don't know how fast it'll get done,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Purdy would like to get a deal done "sooner than later" with the San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy during NFL: DEC 30 Lions at 49ers - Source: Getty

With it being the first offseason that he's eligible for a contract extension, Brock Purdy is eager to land an extension "sooner than later."

Ad

Speaking to the San Francisco Standard, Purdy said he'd like a deal done quickly so he can go back to Phase 1 and not associate himself with potential drama with the team.

"It's my first time going through this all," Purdy said. "I don't really know what the next step is. But we'll see. Obviously, I'd like to get it done sooner rather than later, just so I can come back to work and get going with all the guys here. I'm not really sure what it's all going to look like or entail. But I know that I'm the guy for this organization, and I can do what it takes to help lead us to where we want to go."

Ad

"I want to get it done quick. Just so we can get back for Phase 1, get after it with our receivers and our team... I'm not the kind of guy that wants to have any kind of drama associated with anything," he added.

Purdy is set to enter his fourth NFL season with the 49ers this year. After appearing in the playoffs in back-to-back years to start his career, Purdy and the 49ers had a down year in 2024, with the team finishing 6-11 and in last place in the NFC West. Purdy also had the lowest passer rating of his career.

How much do you think Brock Purdy will be paid annually on his new deal?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.